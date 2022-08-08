Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Mystery of judge found dead at bottom of lake after he disappeared during family getaway
THE body of a judge who disappeared while on a trip with his family has been found at the bottom of a lake in Arkansas, leaving authorities puzzled. Arkansas County Northern District Judge, Jeremiah T. Bueker, was found dead the morning of August 7 at 9.16 am - about 70 miles east of Little Rock.
