Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag rejected signing of former Liverpool star due to Frenkie de Jong interest
It has been made increasingly obvious over the last few weeks that Erik ten Hag is in need of multiple midfielders during this transfer window. As has been widely covered throughout this window, Manchester United very much want Frenkie de Jong to sign for the club this summer. Erik ten...
Report: Manchester United Offered Chance To Sign Alvaro Morata
Manchester United pulled out of their pursuit to sign Marko Arnautovic on Tuesday and have now been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, new reports have claimed.
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Manchester United: How PSV winger Cody Gakpo went from Ruud van Nistelrooy's mentee to Premier League side's potential saviour
History has shown that Manchester United signing a promising Dutch forward can go one of two ways. There could be the Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie outcomes - two strikers who enjoyed immediate success from the minute they walked through the door at Old Trafford and are now considered cult heroes at United.
Transfer news: United agree deal for Rabiot
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external. Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external. Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is...
Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining
Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk. Summer...
Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley
Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
Bournemouth complete signing of defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on four-year deal
Bournemouth have completed the signing of central defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal. The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's fifth summer signing and the second from a European club, after completing a deal for goalkeeper Neto from Barcelona earlier in the week. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk.
Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder
Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
West Ham make improved bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer and are monitoring Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
West Ham have made an improved offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after having their first bid rejected. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are now awaiting a response from the...
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (Agg: 3-2): Hosts turn around Champions League qualifier to book place in play-off round
Giovanni van Bronckhorst said Rangers played with "passion, desire and fire" as his side produced an impressive comeback to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League qualifier and book their place in the play-off round, where they will face PSV Eindhoven. After losing 2-0 in Belgium last...
Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland
Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
