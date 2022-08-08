ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Rb Leipzig#Premier League Ins#Juventus
BBC

Transfer news: United agree deal for Rabiot

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian), external. Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez. (AS - in Spanish), external. Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining

Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored 34 goals and assisted 37, since joining in 2016. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk. Summer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Paris Saint-Germain join Chelsea in race for Wesley Fofana and Man City close in on left-back Sergio Gomez - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Paris Saint-Germain have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana. Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is attracting interest from Monaco, according to reports. Bayern Munich and Germany legend Philipp Lahm has criticised the awarding of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Carabao Cup 2022/23 second-round draw: Everton travel to Fleetwood, Leeds to face Barnsley

Frank Lampard's Everton will travel to Scott Brown's Fleetwood in the second round of the Carabao Cup, while Leeds have been drawn against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Everton and Leeds are two of 13 Premier League sides that will enter the competition in round two, along with Championship clubs Watford and Burnley. The remaining seven top-flight clubs - including holders Liverpool - will be in the hat for round three.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder

Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United ace targeted by Juventus amid Adrien Rabiot transfer talks

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Juventus as they look for signings in attack. Martial is alongside Barcelona’s Memphis Depay as a player on Juve’s list of targets up front, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, though this doesn’t seem to be linked with Man Utd’s efforts to sign Adrien Rabiot from the Turin giants.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Carabao Cup first-round: Barnsley strike late against Sunderland while Sheffield Wednesday knock out Sunderland

Josh Benson struck in the third minute of stoppage time as League One Barnsley claimed a 1-0 win at the Riverside to dump Championship Middlesbrough out of the Carabao Cup. The game looked to be heading to penalties, but Benson slotted home after his initial effort was parried by 'Boro goalkeeper Liam Roberts and ensured Barnsley were able to celebrate a cup shock.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy