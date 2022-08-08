Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson once picked his all-time team, and it caused a ton of “barbershop” talk among NBA fans and pundits at the time. The legendary point guard decided to pick his squad around players he not only respected but admired, headlined by guards Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. He also rounded out his lineup with a top-two small forward ever in Larry Bird and two dominant big men in Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There was even a tough decision Magic had to make between choosing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over superstar Shaquille O’Neal:

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO