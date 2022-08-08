ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mer#Nba Finals
The Spun

Nets Owner Responds To KD Ultimatum: NBA World Reacts

The Kevin Durant saga has suddenly picked up steam again. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai that he still wants to be traded unless the organization fires head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. While rarely shy to share his thoughts...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: LeBron James ranks No. 1

Editor's Note: As part of a new series for his podcast, "What’s Wright with Nick Wright," FOX Sports commentator Nick Wright is ranking the 50 best NBA players of the last 50 years. The countdown concludes today with player No. 1, LeBron James. LeBron James’ career highlights:. Four-time...
NBA
FanSided

Buccaneers player bounces back ahead of vital performance

There are few players on the Buccaneers that needed a better practice today more than quarterback Kyle Trask. While some, including this site, do not see Kyle Trask as a true heir to the quarterback position for the Buccaneers as one of the best fits, it makes sense that the coaching staff would see it differently after investing a second-round pick in him.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Superteam That Would Beat Magic Johnson’s All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

Hall of Fame point guard Magic Johnson once picked his all-time team, and it caused a ton of “barbershop” talk among NBA fans and pundits at the time. The legendary point guard decided to pick his squad around players he not only respected but admired, headlined by guards Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. He also rounded out his lineup with a top-two small forward ever in Larry Bird and two dominant big men in Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. There was even a tough decision Magic had to make between choosing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar over superstar Shaquille O’Neal:
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Top-10 Pick Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

View the original article to see embedded media. When you are taken inside the Top-10 of the NBA Draft, expectations cannot be higher from the first second you touch the basketball in an actual, meaningful game. Elfrid Payton proved early on that he could be an athletic, crafty point guard...
PHOENIX, AZ
deseret.com

This former Utah Ute is now working with the BYU Cougars

A former Utah Utes football player is now coaching the team’s rival to the south, the BYU Cougars. On Monday, former Ute wide receiver Raelon Singleton posted photos on Instagram of himself at Cougars fall camp. It is not entirely clear what his role is (his name does not appear on the team’s list of graduate assistants), but one of the comments on his post was from BYU receiver Puka Nacua and read, “Coach gettin us right.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Orlando Sentinel

Duke commit Sean Stewart explains move to Montverde: Exposure, competition

Sean Stewart planned to play some pickup basketball at Windermere High School on Tuesday. But when school starts in Orange County on Wednesday, the 6-foot-8 All-Area and All-State player will no longer be with the Wolverines. Stewart, a Duke commit and the No. 8 prospect in the 247Sports class of 2023 rankings, is leaving Windermere to play as a senior for three-time defending national ...
WINDERMERE, FL
Heat Nation

Heat Nation

Miami, FL
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Miami Heat news, rumors, videos, schedule, and wallpapers for Heat fans everywhere.

 https://heatnation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy