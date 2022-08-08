ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes

August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
stpetecatalyst.com

Continuing a legacy: St. Pete firm acquires Key Associates

Longtime executive Mary Key, who founded Key Associates, a leadership development organization that offers forums and executive coaching to businesswomen, is handing over the reins to The McGuckin Group. St. Petersburg-based talent design innovation firm The McGuckin Group, founded by Audrey McGuckin, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that it has acquired...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hate fliers return to St. Pete; how will the city respond?

Last week, concerned St. Petersburg residents reported receiving antisemitic fliers on their doorsteps. The notes began by condemning progressives for promoting communism, and conservatives for only worrying about money, before launching into vitriol aimed at Jewish people and their allies. They featured Nazi symbolism and promoted replacement theory, the white...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Community Voices: Alternate paths to a good career

Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s one of...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment project moves forward

The redevelopment of the battered Coquina Key Shopping Plaza is one step closer to reality. In a four-to-one vote Tuesday evening, with commission member Valarie Nussbaum-Harris casting the sole “no” vote, the City Community Planning and Preservation Commission approved recommending that the city council should approve the development agreement with Stoneweg US, which plans to revitalize the shopping strip at 4350 6th St. S. into a mixed-use destination with housing and a potential grocer.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete tech disruptor raises local funding

Procoto, a tech startup that recently relocated to St. Petersburg, has secured new funding from local investors and through a Silicon Valley program. Procoto, which focuses on procurement automation processes that can be easily accessible for smaller companies, raised $750,000 in a pre-seed round from TampaBay.Ventures, which solely funds tech companies, and the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator program,along with local angel investors.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Best Places for Live Music in Tampa

Sleep all day, party all night. If you’re a night owl looking for a place to shake your booty or groove to live tunes, check back here weekly for some of our favorite hotspots. You can always count on a good time at the Hard Rock Casino, Blue Martini, and Ybor City, especially the Crow Bar, Prana, and New World Brewery for indie sounds. Transitions Art Gallery at Skatepark of Tampa and Creative Loafing’s new Ybor City studio space are definitely worth checking out, high on the hip factor. For concerts, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Amalie Arena, and The Ritz Ybor rock, as does the Raymond James. Still footloose and on the live music prowl? Go here:
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete honors its Coast Guard

As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

$19 million in funding now available to nonprofits

Pinellas County nonprofits negatively impacted by the pandemic and seeking to expand services and upgrade facilities now have a new potential funding resource. On Aug. 8, the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with the county, opened the application portal for the new ARPA Nonprofit Capital Project Fund. County commissioners recently approved a $19 million investment from American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the program.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community

At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
RIVERVIEW, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
RUSKIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Subscription-based clothing shop opens on Central

Investing in the latest fashion trends can be a costly endeavor, especially for those squeezing every penny in their pocket, but business owner Danielle Ferarri believes everyone should have accessibility regardless of the hefty price tags. Ferarri, who operates the clothing membership-based retail shop Valhalla Resale in Seminole Heights (Tampa)...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Algae bloom persists around Maximo Park

August 9, 2022 - The Pinellas County Department of Health (DOH) is continuing to warn of a harmful blue-green algal bloom around Maximo Park. The agency first detected the toxins near Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive South in St. Petersburg on June 30. The DOH is still urging the public to take caution in and around the water at Maximo Park and posted signs to alert visitors. People and their pets should avoid drinking, swimming or boating in water where the bloom is visible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

