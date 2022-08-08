Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
Downtown St. Pete art gallery closes
August 10, 2022 - After 20 years of operating in St. Petersburg, the Lynn Merhige Gallery at 216 4th St. N. is closing its doors. According to reports, the art gallery has sold to the developer of The Hollander Hotel. "The building was sold last year and I was given only a year from the closing," the Lynn Merhige Gallery wrote on Facebook. The art gallery will have a closing sale this Saturday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Continuing a legacy: St. Pete firm acquires Key Associates
Longtime executive Mary Key, who founded Key Associates, a leadership development organization that offers forums and executive coaching to businesswomen, is handing over the reins to The McGuckin Group. St. Petersburg-based talent design innovation firm The McGuckin Group, founded by Audrey McGuckin, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) that it has acquired...
stpetecatalyst.com
Hate fliers return to St. Pete; how will the city respond?
Last week, concerned St. Petersburg residents reported receiving antisemitic fliers on their doorsteps. The notes began by condemning progressives for promoting communism, and conservatives for only worrying about money, before launching into vitriol aimed at Jewish people and their allies. They featured Nazi symbolism and promoted replacement theory, the white...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Alternate paths to a good career
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. It may sound too good to be true, but it’s one of...
stpetecatalyst.com
Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment project moves forward
The redevelopment of the battered Coquina Key Shopping Plaza is one step closer to reality. In a four-to-one vote Tuesday evening, with commission member Valarie Nussbaum-Harris casting the sole “no” vote, the City Community Planning and Preservation Commission approved recommending that the city council should approve the development agreement with Stoneweg US, which plans to revitalize the shopping strip at 4350 6th St. S. into a mixed-use destination with housing and a potential grocer.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete tech disruptor raises local funding
Procoto, a tech startup that recently relocated to St. Petersburg, has secured new funding from local investors and through a Silicon Valley program. Procoto, which focuses on procurement automation processes that can be easily accessible for smaller companies, raised $750,000 in a pre-seed round from TampaBay.Ventures, which solely funds tech companies, and the Silicon Valley-based Y Combinator program,along with local angel investors.
stpeterising.com
Construction begins on 26-unit townhome project in St. Pete’s Innovation District
A new townhome community is planned for St. Pete’s Innovation District, which is home to major employers like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Named Innovation Townhomes, the 26-unit community is being planned by The Davis Companies...
813area.com
Best Places for Live Music in Tampa
Sleep all day, party all night. If you’re a night owl looking for a place to shake your booty or groove to live tunes, check back here weekly for some of our favorite hotspots. You can always count on a good time at the Hard Rock Casino, Blue Martini, and Ybor City, especially the Crow Bar, Prana, and New World Brewery for indie sounds. Transitions Art Gallery at Skatepark of Tampa and Creative Loafing’s new Ybor City studio space are definitely worth checking out, high on the hip factor. For concerts, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Amalie Arena, and The Ritz Ybor rock, as does the Raymond James. Still footloose and on the live music prowl? Go here:
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete honors its Coast Guard
As one of the United States Coast Guard’s (USCG) most expansive commands, Sector St. Petersburg has served the region, state and nation from its base on Bayboro Harbor for nearly 100 years. Coinciding with the USCG’s recent 232nd anniversary Mayor Ken Welch, on behalf of the city, issued a...
stpetecatalyst.com
$19 million in funding now available to nonprofits
Pinellas County nonprofits negatively impacted by the pandemic and seeking to expand services and upgrade facilities now have a new potential funding resource. On Aug. 8, the Pinellas Community Foundation (PCF), in collaboration with the county, opened the application portal for the new ARPA Nonprofit Capital Project Fund. County commissioners recently approved a $19 million investment from American Rescue Plan Act funding to support the program.
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students
The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
ospreyobserver.com
Chick-fil-A Riverview Makes Impact In Community
At Chick-fil-A Riverview, its team prides itself on being more than a fast-food restaurant. In addition to giving guests an exceptional restaurant experience with its drive-through, curbside and dine-in options, the team is committed to giving back to the community that supports it. Spreading kindness is one of the restaurant’s core principles.
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
stpetecatalyst.com
Subscription-based clothing shop opens on Central
Investing in the latest fashion trends can be a costly endeavor, especially for those squeezing every penny in their pocket, but business owner Danielle Ferarri believes everyone should have accessibility regardless of the hefty price tags. Ferarri, who operates the clothing membership-based retail shop Valhalla Resale in Seminole Heights (Tampa)...
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
Tampa barber shop offers free back-to-school haircuts
New Generation Barber Shop gave out dozens of free back-to-school haircuts this week as a way to support a community that has been so supportive of their business.
stpetecatalyst.com
Algae bloom persists around Maximo Park
August 9, 2022 - The Pinellas County Department of Health (DOH) is continuing to warn of a harmful blue-green algal bloom around Maximo Park. The agency first detected the toxins near Sunshine Skyway Lane and Pinellas Point Drive South in St. Petersburg on June 30. The DOH is still urging the public to take caution in and around the water at Maximo Park and posted signs to alert visitors. People and their pets should avoid drinking, swimming or boating in water where the bloom is visible.
fox13news.com
Bay Area districts still face teacher shortage as students head back to classroom
LARGO, Fla. - With students in the Tampa Bay region heading back to the classroom Wednesday, Brandon Radd was putting the final touches on his fifth grade classroom for his first year at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Largo. He was recently hired by Pinellas County schools from up north after...
