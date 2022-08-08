Sleep all day, party all night. If you’re a night owl looking for a place to shake your booty or groove to live tunes, check back here weekly for some of our favorite hotspots. You can always count on a good time at the Hard Rock Casino, Blue Martini, and Ybor City, especially the Crow Bar, Prana, and New World Brewery for indie sounds. Transitions Art Gallery at Skatepark of Tampa and Creative Loafing’s new Ybor City studio space are definitely worth checking out, high on the hip factor. For concerts, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Amalie Arena, and The Ritz Ybor rock, as does the Raymond James. Still footloose and on the live music prowl? Go here:

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO