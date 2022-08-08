Read full article on original website
Elle
Megan Fox Casually Showcases Her Abs in a Lime Green Jacquemus Crop Top and Matching Pants
Megan Fox embraced summer neons and ab-baring ensembles yesterday when she was photographed out in Los Angeles, casually strolling in a Jacquemus lime green crop top and matching pants set, as one does. The actress wore her dark hair styled down and straight and accessorized with a bag in a lighter shade of green.
Ben Affleck’s Daughter Seraphina Affleck Shows Her Colorful Skater Style in Mismatched Rainbow Socks, Vans Sneakers & Queen Rock Band Tribute Shirt on Honeymoon in Paris
Click here to read the full article. Seraphina Affleck pulled out a fun outfit for a family day out in Paris. The daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping in Paris with her dad and Jennifer Lopez. Lopez’s twins from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muñiz, were also by their side. Lopez and Affleck, who tied the married in Las Vegas earlier this month in a simple wedding ceremony, have continued to celebrate their nuptials and explore the French capital with their children. For the outing, Seraphina wore an oversized shirt that was decorated...
Kate Beckinsale Takes Risks in Cropped Band Tee and Grungy Black Platform Boots
Click here to read the full article. Kate Beckinsale took a risk with her friend by her side. The “Underworld” actress stood tall on her couch, holding her cat in her arms while a row of golden balloons swayed behind her writing out her name. Beside her, Beckinsale’s friend, costumer designer Gabrielle Morpeth, was by her side. The caption on the post reads, “Previously, on Love Island.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) Beckinsale stood before the camera in a black lacy underwear that sat high on her hips. Beckinsale paired the risky fashion choice with...
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
Ciara Poses With Pride in Hot Pink Tank Top With Midi Skirt & Strappy Heels for Her LRC Store Opening With Russell Wilson in Denver
Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated a new store opening in style. The “Level Up” singer posted to her Instagram with some shots from the opening night of her store LR&C. The store, owned with her husband Russell Wilson, opened its third location, with the latest near Denver. To the event, Ciara wore a matching knit set from her brand, Lita By Ciara. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) Her hot pink crop tank matched perfectly with the knit midi skirt with a slit and black button detailing. Both pieces can be found on...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Hilary Duff Goes Barefoot in Sweats With Meghan Trainor & Ashley Tisdale for Girls’ Trip
Click here to read the full article. Hilary Duff joined several women over the weekend for a girls’ trip. The “How I Met Your Father” actress posted to her Instagram on Sunday with an array of photos and videos from her weekend. She joined several other women, including Ashley Tisdale and Meghan Trainor for a mom’s weekend away spent north of San Diego, Calif. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) In a group shot, the women all dressed comfortably and most wore matching white sweatpants and hoodies. Duff opted for the white sweats, but she added...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
Gwen Stefani Looks Wild With Off-Center Pigtails, Cowboy Boots & Mismatched Flannel Outfit
Gwen Stefani is always rocking some unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The 52-year-old had her platinum blonde hair up in a bunch of different pigtails as she wore a mismatched red and blue flannel ensemble. Gwen’s...
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
Selena Gomez Rocks Little Black Dress & Glasses For Night Out At Nobu: Photos
Selena Gomez is always making a style statement no matter what the occasion is and that’s exactly what she did when she went to dinner at Nobu Malibu with some friends. The 30-year-old put her toned legs on display when she rocked a black turtleneck mini dress with a slit on the front, styled with an oversized cropped jacket, glasses, and booties.
Dua Lipa Is Ready For Jazzercise in This Bra-and-Shorts Outfit
Dua Lipa continues to lean into the ever-popular Barbiecore trend, posting a series of snapshots to Instagram on Monday in which she's wearing the iconic doll's favorite color from top to toe. A big fan of the impromptu IG shoot, Lipa struck several poses in the doorway of an elevator, wearing a pale-pink crop top and matching shorts from Givenchy. Both items in the chic set conveyed an athletic air, complete with a belt around the bottom and top bands.
Kendall Jenner Inspired Me to Try This $30 Old Navy Denim Midi Skirt
Despite the warm outdoor temperatures, I've recently been prepping my closet for the transition into fall (wishful thinking, I know!). It's a tradition I follow every year — moving my summer-specific clothing into storage bins and drawers, all while simultaneously swapping in some of my other, forgotten styles for fall. While most of the pieces in my autumn collection are styles I've managed to rewear and reimagine year after year, every once in a while, a new item will find its way into my fall wardrobe. Such has already been the case this season, with the latest addition to my closet being the Old Navy High-Waisted Black Wash Jean Skirt ($30, originally $40).
Jennifer Behr and Celebrity Stylist Micaela Erlanger Make a Strong Case for Wearing a Bow at Your Wedding
With all that goes into planning a wedding, it's easy to overlook one seemingly minor — but actually major — detail: accessories. These final, fashionable touches, be it drop earrings or hair clips, are essentially what pull your look together and turn it into something extra-special. And it can be argued that no one does wedding accessories better than Jennifer Behr. Except maybe Jennifer Behr and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger, who have now teamed up for a stunning collaboration, aptly titled Jennifer Behr x Micaela.
Gigi Hadid Plays With Mismatched Patterns in Crochet Crop Top, Ripped Jeans & Converse Sneakers
Click here to read the full article. Gigi Hadid elevated classic jeans and sneakers with a fun top and accessories. The model stepped out on Wednesday night in NYC with her friend, Leah McCarthy. For the outing, Hadid mixed classic and trendy pieces flawlessly. She paired light wash, high-waisted Danielle Guizio jeans with rips in the knees with a cropped knit top. Her sweater vest featured several different colors and patterns. She added a brown and black bucket hat to the look as well as a pair of round sunglasses. Hadid accessorized further with a chunky necklace and a tiny cream...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Tracee Ellis Ross Embraces ’90s Trends in ‘Juicy’ Bamboo Earrings & Baggy Jeans With Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted in the streets of New York City yesterday in a plethora of designer staples. From head to toe, all of her statement pieces accented each other and emphasized the actress’s mastery of street style. The Pattern Beauty founder wore her curls in a bun, the hair smoothed back. The “Girlfriends” lead wore a fresh face, bare without makeup as she covered her eyes in Balenciaga sunglasses. Adorning her attire was a pair of large gold bamboo earrings with the word “juicy” framed in the center. The choice of earrings...
Zoey Deutch Gives Glittering Gown a Refined Twist With Lace & Bow Platform Sandals
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch proved yet again that fashion risks are necessary. Case in point: her latest look. The “Vampire Diaries” star looked uber-chic while out in New York City today. Deutch was all smiles as she made her way out of black vehicle in the Big Apple. She wore a sparkling cream ankle-length gown. The shimmery silhouette featured a white lace overlay at the top and a black bow at the center. To place more emphasis on her look, she kept her accessories minimal and only added small gold hoop earrings. “The Outfit” actress styled her...
