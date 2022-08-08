ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Edison woman killed in seven-car crash on Route 1: police

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
EDISON – A 34-year-old township woman died, and several other people were injured in a seven-car crash Saturday night on southbound Route 1, said Deputy Police Chief Robert Dudash.

Around 9:20 p.m., a Honda Civic driven by Gaurav Patel, 41, of Philadelphia, rear-ended another vehicle at the traffic light of the Route 1 intersection with the entrance to Edison Town Square, Dudash said. In a chain reaction, a vehicle at the light was sent into the northbound lane where it struck head-on a Honda Accord driven by Catherine Yeboah, the deputy chief said.

Yeboah was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, Dudash said.

Two passengers in her car, 3- and 6-year-old girls, suffered major non-life-threatening injuries, Dudash said. Two 19-year-old men in another vehicle suffered similar injuries, the deputy chief said.

Route 1 was closed for several hours. In addition to Edison police, Woodbridge police, New Jersey State Police and New Jersey Department of Transportation responded.

The crash remains under investigation.

