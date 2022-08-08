ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASDAQ

Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ
StreetInsider.com

DA Davidson Downgrades Opportunity Financial LLC (OPFI) to Neutral

DA Davidson analyst Chris Brendler downgraded Opportunity Financial LLC (NYSE: OPFI) from
InvestorPlace

5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock

Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Buy
StreetInsider.com

Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) from
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) from Neutral
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) at Buy

Berenberg analyst Caroline Palomeque initiates coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL)
