Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
Why Amgen is a Top 25 Dividend Giant (AMGN)
Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) has been named as a Top 25 ''Dividend Giant'' by ETF Channel, with a whopping $18.38B worth of stock held by ETFs, and above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.12% yield, according to the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted a strong quarterly dividend history at Amgen Inc, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) to Sector Perform
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT)
DA Davidson Downgrades Okta, Inc (OKTA) to Neutral
DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger downgraded Okta, Inc (NASDAQ
DA Davidson Downgrades Opportunity Financial LLC (OPFI) to Neutral
DA Davidson analyst Chris Brendler downgraded Opportunity Financial LLC (NYSE: OPFI)
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
5 Investors Betting Big on Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock
Shares of Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock are in the red today but still up by about 180% in the past five trading days. The price appreciation for the micro-mobility company seemingly comes on no company-specific news, leading investors to rationalize that HLBZ may be the next big meme stock. Yesterday, Helbiz...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (MU 3.80%),...
Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral
Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS)
UPDATE: Paysafe (PSFE) PT Lowered to $3 at RBC Capital, Downgraded to Sector Perform
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin lowered the price target on Paysafe
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral
Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT)
Okta (OKTA) Downgraded on Increasing Sales Turnover Concerns
Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Buy by DA Davidson analyst Rudy Kessinger on Wednesday.
UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Berkeley Lights (BLI) to Underweight
Morgan Stanley analyst Tejas Savant downgraded Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI)
UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Invitae Corporation (NVTA) to Underweight
JPMorgan analyst Julia Qin downgraded Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA)
UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) at Buy
Berenberg analyst Caroline Palomeque initiates coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL)
UBS Downgrades Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limite (6098:HK) (CTRGF) to Neutral
UBS analyst John Lam downgraded Country
