TV Series

Soaps In Depth

Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
The List

Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert

Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
Michael Parr
Soaps In Depth

GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!

A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere

We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere

Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
Soaps In Depth

See GENERAL HOSPITAL’s A.J. and Michael Reunited!

It was a blast from the past when former GENERAL HOSPITAL castmates Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.) and Chad Duell (Michael) reunited recently! “So good to run into my son,” Kanan shared on Instagram on July 10 with a snapshot of the reunion. Then he joked: “They grow up so quickly!”
Soaps In Depth

Stephen A. Smith Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Whenever Sonny needs a little extra help, he calls on Brick. And that means another appearance from ESPN host and commentator Stephen A. Smith as he returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL! He first appeared as Sonny’s tech expert back in the spring of 2016 and has made sporadic appearances in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com

EE - Jamie Mitchell

Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?

1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
digitalspy.com

Another Emmerdale storm confirmed for the 50th anniversary

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a40834052/emmerdale-spoilers-storm-disaster-50th-anniversary/. Very disappointing. They should have done something original instead of a rehash of an old storyline. It truly is the worlds most unluckiest village. I don’t know why everyone hasn’t upped sticks and moved to Hutton-le-Hole 😆. Who in Emmerdale is completely useless and would not be...
