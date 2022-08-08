Read full article on original website
Related
Josh Kelly Reveals Why Cody Is Interested in Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL
Cody definitely got off on the wrong foot with Britt on GENERAL HOSPITAL after knocking her into the pool when he parachuted into the Society Setups party. But the daredevil is bound and determined to get to know the beautiful doctor, and arranged with Spinelli to make sure that they matched on the dating app so they could go out. Unfortunately, that also didn’t go very well!
Evan Hofer Reveals What Dex is Really up to on GENERAL HOSPITAL!
Daytime newcomer Evan Hofer made his GENERAL HOSPITAL debut back in May as Dex, an eager go-getter who was intent on landing a job with Sonny. Shortly thereafter, it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael as a plant in the Corinthos organization!. In a new interview with...
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Convinced Sheila Carter Will Never, Ever Really Be Dead
Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) has been terrorizing everyone on "The Bold and the Beautiful" since returning to the show last year (via Daytime Confidential). Nobody has been off limits throughout her reign of terror. From the moment everyone learned she was Dr. Finn's (Tanner Novlan) biological mother, nobody was safe. Sheila had a one-track mind for getting close to Finn and his infant son Hayes, and anything that stood in the way of that goal became a target. Unfortunately for the Logans, Spencers, and Forresters, that would be most characters on the canvas.
Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter, Dannielynn, 15, Reunites With Janet Jackson At Concert
Janet Jackson met with her biggest fan on Sunday. “After hours of singing, dancing, and sweating through the [Cincinatti Music Festival], we got to hang with [Janet, 56],” Larry Birkhead captioned a photo he posted on July 24. The picture showed Janet posing between Larry, 49, and Dannielynn Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of Larry and Anna Nicole Smith. Dannielynn had the biggest smile on her face while she stood next to Janet, who sported a tan jumpsuit following her performance. Dannielynn looked like a young emo-punk rocker with her Dr. Martens and safety-pin gloves.
RELATED PEOPLE
GH Alum Alicia Leigh Willis Is Engaged to Tanner Foust!
A woman never forgets her marriage proposal. And GENERAL HOSPITAL alum Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney) certainly had an absolutely magical one this past weekend! The actress’ longtime boyfriend, Tanner Foust, popped the question on August 8 while the couple was vacationing in Paris!. What made the proposal so beautiful...
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sheila’s Dead – but Is She Really Gone for Good?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers reveal that Sheila Carter's days of terrorizing the Forresters might be over.
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Calls Out Kody for Favoring Robyn in Tense Trailer Announcing Premiere
Family shakeup. Sister Wives is coming back with a brand new season, and fans are going to see the famous polygamous family, made up of wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and husband Kody Brown, go through explosive trials and tribulations within their family dynamic amid Christine Brown‘s split from the patriarch. Keep reading to learn more about Sister Wives season 17!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Hilariously Speaks on Miss Kay’s Newest Puppies
Duck Dynasty star and radio personality Phil Robertson welcomed 2 new puppies to his household, thanks to Miss Kay’s insistence. The colorful reality star took to his official Instagram to share news of the tiny pooches’ arrival. Phil Robertson captioned the clip with his trademark wit. “Miss Kay...
PETS・
See GENERAL HOSPITAL’s A.J. and Michael Reunited!
It was a blast from the past when former GENERAL HOSPITAL castmates Sean Kanan (ex-A.J.) and Chad Duell (Michael) reunited recently! “So good to run into my son,” Kanan shared on Instagram on July 10 with a snapshot of the reunion. Then he joked: “They grow up so quickly!”
The Hollywood Gossip
Welcome to Plathville Siblings Release Statement: We're United! Against Olivia!
Olivia Plath may no longer be welcome in Plathville. Late last week, in the wake of Ethan’s wife feuding with her in-laws on multiple episodes of their TLC reality show, Moriah Plath released a lengthy statement. “We as a family have decided to not be divided anymore,” the message...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stephen A. Smith Returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL
Whenever Sonny needs a little extra help, he calls on Brick. And that means another appearance from ESPN host and commentator Stephen A. Smith as he returns to GENERAL HOSPITAL! He first appeared as Sonny’s tech expert back in the spring of 2016 and has made sporadic appearances in the years that followed.
digitalspy.com
EE - Jamie Mitchell
Just watching Classic EE right now and I think Jamie being killed off was a very bad decision. He was never meant to be killed off but when the producer was changed so was his exit and Jack did say he probaly wouldn't have returned but I think he would have been a great character to have around these days.
‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Shuts Down Fan Comments After Claims of Being ‘Driven Apart’
A star of TLC's 'Welcome to Plathville' spoke out against being 'driven apart' on Instagram and called for family unity.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Is Offered a Chance to ‘Give the Middle Finger to His Family and Piss Off Victor’
Young & Restless viewers are well aware that even when Adam is down, he is by no means out. And the week of August 8, right when he’s at his lowest, a new opportunity is presented to him on a silver platter. It’s Always Darkest Before the Dawn.
‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Cast: The Newcomers and Fan-Favorites From Seasons 1 and 2
The 'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' cast introduced new characters and brought back some fan-favorites. Here's who showed up in seasons 1 and 2.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Speculation: Sally Takes Down the Newmans, Reunites With Adam
'The Young and the Restless' character Sally Spectra will uncover the Newman family's involvement in Ashland Locke's death.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Who are your top 10 characters at the moment?
1. Sharon Watts - This is the best her character has been since her 2012 return. 2. Suki Panesar - What a turn around because I used to loathe her. It switches from week to week, I'm very fickle! But right now I'd say:. 8. Ben (hate the character but...
digitalspy.com
Another Emmerdale storm confirmed for the 50th anniversary
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a40834052/emmerdale-spoilers-storm-disaster-50th-anniversary/. Very disappointing. They should have done something original instead of a rehash of an old storyline. It truly is the worlds most unluckiest village. I don’t know why everyone hasn’t upped sticks and moved to Hutton-le-Hole 😆. Who in Emmerdale is completely useless and would not be...
Comments / 0