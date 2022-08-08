Read full article on original website
Ozuna & Tokischa Call for Equality in New Party Anthem ‘Somos Iguales’: Watch
Click here to read the full article. Ozuna and Tokischa met for the first time last year at an afterparty in the Dominican Republic and “we instantly clicked,” the urban artist said during an Instagram Live interview with Billboard Latin on Wednesday (Aug. 10). Their chemistry is now cemented in a new single and music video “Somos Iguales,” which aside from its party-starting rhythms, sends a message of equality and inclusion. “On the dance floor anything goes; here we are all the same,” says part of the lyric. “I wanted to generalize that we are all the same,” Ozuna notes. “Things are...
Billboard
Camilo Dominates Tropical Airplay Chart With ‘Pegao’
Camilo captures his third No. 1 on Billboard’s Tropical Airplay chart (dated Aug. 13) as “Pegao” hits No. 1 in its 11th week. “Pegao” climbs from the runner-up rank through a 7% gain in audience impressions, to 5.6 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending August 7, according to Luminate. The single ends Manuel Turizo’s one-week command with “La Bachata” (Aug. 6-dated survey), as it drops to No. 2 on the latest chart.
Music Industry Moves: Verve Label Group Promotes Jamie Krents to President and Dawn Olejar to GM
Click here to read the full article. Verve Label Group has announced the promotions of Jamie Krents, to president of Verve, Impulse! and Verve Forecast Records; and executive VP Dawn Olejar to GM, Verve Label Group. Both report to Dickon Stainer, president and CEO of Universal Classics and Jazz and Verve Label Group, and work from the New York office. A division of Universal Music Group (UMG), Verve was the big story at the 2022 Grammy Awards, where its artist Jon Batiste won album of the year — in addition to four other categories — and new signing Arooj Aftab was...
Lamont Dozier, of the Holland-Dozier-Holland Motown songwriting team behind 'Baby Love' and other hits, dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Pete Davidson Proposed to Kim Kardashian Before Their Breakup
UPDATE: 8/8/22 at 10:25 AM — Sources close to the former couple deny that any proposal took place.Pete Davidson got down on one knee before Kim Kardashian ended their intense 9-month relationship.“Everything was just moving too fast. Kim wanted to slow things down and instead Pete proposed,” sources tell Radar. “He is devastated. Everyone warned him that he was going to push her away, but he didn’t listen. Remember, this is the same guy that proposed to Ariana Grande after just a few weeks. Pete learned nothing from that relationship. He falls hard and he falls fast.”Insiders add that Kim...
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Essence
Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance
The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
The Early Highlights of Beyonce's Fun New Album Renaissance
There’s no such thing as a minor Beyoncé release. Seismic shocks are par for the course for one of the most successful artists in pop music history, and releasing her first solo album in more than six years clocks in at the highest end of the Richter scale.
Cardi B Shares New Video for “Hot Shit” With Kanye West and Lil Durk: Watch
Cardi B dropped her latest single “Hot Shit”—which features Kanye West and Lil Durk—earlier this month, and, now, the Bronx rapper is back with a new video for the track. The visual shows Cardi B walking up along the side of a building and appearing atop a skyline. Durk and West also appear in the visual. Watch the video for the Tay Keith–produced track, directed by Lado Kvataniya, below.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Crowned 'Greatest Of All Time' As DJ Khaled Confirms 'God Did' Collaboration
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Quavo and Takeoff Announce Show as Migos Without Offset
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Megan Thee Stallion and Future Share New Song “Pressurelicious”: Listen
As promised, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her new single “Pressurelicious,” which features guest vocals from Future. Megan has been teasing the track since last month, but she officially announced the release date and single art yesterday on her social media channels. The track was produced by HitKidd and arrived three hours before a typical midnight release “since it already leaked lol,” as Megan explained. Listen to “Pressurelicious” below.
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
House Of Aces Announce Upcoming Series ‘The Debut Live’ Hosted By Carl Lamarre
Click here to read the full article. Creative hub House of Aces announced on Wednesday (Aug. 10) that it’s launching its first digital series, The Debut Live, hosted by Billboard’s Deputy Director of Hip Hop/R&B, Carl Lamarre. Co-created by Lamarre and executive producer Dria Baum, the series will give an inside look into some of music’s most iconic moments through exclusive interviews with artists including The Game, French Montana, Fabolous and others, as they discuss the creation and impact of their debut studio albums. The 10-episode season will premiere with multiplatinum rapper The Game discussing his debut major label project, The Documentary,...
How Filmmaker Sade Clacken Joseph Earned Her Shot to Direct Issa Rae’s Newest Series ‘Rap Sh!t’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Sade Clacken Joseph will never forget the day Issa Rae shot her a text that would validate her hard-earned resume. “I got the call while I was at my friend’s house. I was definitely going through some stuff,” Joseph recalls. “I’d just gotten off with my therapist and she texted me, like, ‘Hey, this is Issa. Do you have a second?’ This was a simple request, after hours of preparation and pitches to Hoorae [Rae’s multimedia production company] and HBO.” Joseph dedicated weeks to auditioning for the opportunity to direct on Rae’s newest series...
John Legend Credits Chrissy Teigen for ‘Powerful, Wise Decision’ to Share Pregnancy Loss Experience: ‘It Helped a Lot of People’
Click here to read the full article. John Legend stopped by BBC’s Desert Island Discs on Sunday (Aug. 7) and opened up about wife Chrissy Teigen’s devastating pregnancy loss with their baby Jack. “It was difficult,” he told host Lauren Laverne of the couple’s decision to share such a painful experience with the world. “And I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. “And way more people than anybody realizes go through this,” the EGOT winner continued. “And I...
Johnny’s WEST Debuts at No. 1, GENERATIONS From EXILE TRIBE at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100
Click here to read the full article. J-pop boy band Johnny’s WEST’s “Hoshi no ame” blasts in at No. 1 on this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Aug. 10. The group’s 19th single sold 251,678 CDs in its first week to rule sales, while also topping look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer. These two physical metrics of the chart’s methodology fueled the track to the peak position — the song comes in at No. 30 for radio and No. 35 for Twitter mentions. At No. 2 for sales this week is ≠ME’s “Su, sukijanai!,”...
All of Juanes’ No. 1 Hot Latin Songs Hits: ‘Me Enamora,’ ‘La Camisa Negra,’ & More
Click here to read the full article. Juanes is celebrating his 50th birthday Tuesday (Aug. 9) by announcing a book that has best captured his five decades of life, going back to as early as when he was an aspiring 16-year-old musician. Titled 1.577.836.800 Seconds (the number of seconds in 50 years) and written by Colombian journalist and author Diego Londoño, the book captures the artist born Juan Estebán Aristizábal Vásquez’s upbringing, struggles, and success story as one of Latin pop rock’s prolific artists. “1,577,836,800 seconds of life embodied in a book that tells great stories with friends, colleagues, and family,” the...
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Blasts to U.K. No. 1
Click here to read the full article. It’s official: Beyonce’s Renaissance era is off to flying start on both sides of the Atlantic. Bey’s new album blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart for her fourth solo leader there, and first since Lemonade squeezed its rivals back in 2016. The superstar U.S. singer does it with relative ease, as her seventh studio set outsells its closest competition by a ratio of 3:1, the Official Charts Company reports. Renaissance (via Columbia/Parkwood Entertainment) is also the market-leading LP on wax. Previously, Beyonce led the national albums survey with Dangerously in Love (from...
From ‘Believe’ to ‘Break My Soul’: Why the Dancefloor Offers Veteran Pop Divas a New Path to the Top of the Charts
Click here to read the full article. In addition to its fifteen joyous new songs, Beyoncé’s Renaissance era has unleashed a Pandora’s box of discourse upon the world. From dance music history lessons to debates about samples, interpolations, and writing credits, conversations around Beyoncé’s latest album have spanned generations and disciplines. In the midst of all of these discussions, one point that hasn’t been properly underscored is how rare it is for an album by a female pop artist in her 40s to be dominating so much of the cultural conversation in the first place. “Break My Soul,” the lead single...
