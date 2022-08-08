ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos as they look to bolster their frontline with the signing of the 21-year-old Portuguese star to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
BBC

Africa Super League to change face of football on continent, says Patrice Motsepe

The creation of the Africa Super League will transform football on the continent forever, according to Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe. Plans are for the 24-team club tournament to begin in the 2023-24 campaign, with an overall prize fund of $100m (£81.9m) and the winner earning $11.6m.
Yardbarker

Juventus’ offer for Serie A striker falls short of his valuation

Juventus looks set to miss out on the signature of Luis Muriel as the Colombian seems too expensive for them. The Bianconeri want to sign one more experienced striker to add to their squad in this transfer window. Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium...
Yardbarker

Juventus rethinking a move for former Napoli man

Arkadiusz Milik could finally wear the black and white of Juventus as the Bianconeri returns to their interest in his signature, according to reports. The Pole was on their radar when he wanted to leave Napoli and he came close to making the move on several occasions. He finally left...
