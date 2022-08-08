ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

KOCO

Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard

The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home

STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say

NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NORMAN, OK

