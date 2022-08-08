An 18-year-old is recovering at an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. One or multiple suspects shot at two teenagers on I-40 between the Grand Casino and the exit for Highway 9A, towards Earlsboro, according to authorities. The shooting happened between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Saturday evening.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO