KOCO
Bicyclist, motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital after a motorcycle and bicycle were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said a car hit a bicyclist, knocking the rider into a motorcycle around 6 a.m. near Southwest 21st Street and MacArthur Boulevard.
Police investigate after pedestrian hit by car in Norman
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a pedestrian in Norman.
KOCO
Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was injured after a vehicle struck them early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The collision happened around 4 a.m. near the Northwest Expressway and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said crews treated the victim at the scene. They are expected to be OK. The driver...
At Least 1 In Critical Condition Following SW OKC Collision
Oklahoma City police and fire departments responded to an injury crash Wednesday morning on the city's southwest side. The collision happened around 6 a.m. near Southwest 22nd Street and South MacArthur Boulevard. Authorities said a car collided with a bicyclist who then rear-ended a motorcyclist. The bicyclist was taken to...
Elmore City woman hit, killed on state highway
Authorities in Garvin County are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Man sent to the hospital after a standoff with police
A man was sent to the hospital after a standoff with police ended in gunfire on Tuesday.
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
Officials are searching for a driver responsible for a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Neighbors shocked after hit-and-run crash kills 2 people in southwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors were shocked after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in southwest Oklahoma City. New details emerged in the hit-and-run crash that killed two people in southwest OKC. Neighbors said they can’t believe it happened in their quiet neighborhood. Now, police need help to find...
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
KOCO
Crash in southwest Oklahoma City kills two, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A crash involving two vehicles killed two people Sunday evening in southwest Oklahoma City. Police said two adults in the car that was hit near Southwest 35th Street and South Youngs Boulevard died. A third adult in the vehicle survived. Authorities said three people in the...
News On 6
OCPD Respond To Fatal Accident At I-40 And South Shields Boulevard
The Oklahoma City Police Department responded to a deadly accident early Monday morning at I-40 and South Shields Blvd. Originally called in from a report of an ongoing street-race, OCPD then responded to a driver who had attempted to quickly leave the area, but had driven off the bridge at Shields and down next to the highway.
KOCO
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person's car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle's open window and then lit the car on fire.
News On 6
Shooter Wanted By Deputies After Teen Shot During Pott. County Road Rage Incident
An 18-year-old is recovering at an Oklahoma City hospital after being shot during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. One or multiple suspects shot at two teenagers on I-40 between the Grand Casino and the exit for Highway 9A, towards Earlsboro, according to authorities. The shooting happened between 11:30 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Saturday evening.
KOCO
OKC police release picture of vehicle involved in deadly road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police released a picture of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road-rage shooting earlier this month in southwest Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
KOCO
Non-custodial mother arrested after hiding 2 missing Stillwater teens at Enid home
STILLWATER, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman after police said she hid two runaway teenagers missing from Stillwater since June. On Aug. 3, the Stillwater Police Department received a tip that the two 13-year-olds were at home in Enid with one of the teens' non-custodial mothers. Stillwater police notified the Enid Police Department, and officers went to the home.
KOCO
Authorities search for suspect who fired shots during road-rage incident in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are working to track down a suspect accused of firing shots during a road rage incident in Pottawatomie County. Sheriff's officials said the driver tailgated and flashed their lights at the victims before firing shots late Saturday night on Interstate 40 near the Earlsboro exit. Investigators believe the suspect was in a dark-colored, small SUV with a roof rack and possibly Texas plates.
Pottawatomie County deputies investigating interstate shooting
Authorities in Pottawatomie County are asking witnesses to come forward following a shooting.
KOCO
Person dead after hit by train Norman, officials say
NORMAN, Okla. — A person is dead after being hit by a train in Norman, officials say. On Sunday, officials responded to an accident in Norman where a person had been hit by a train. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
2 Killed, 2 Flee After Hit-And-Run Crash In SW Oklahoma City, Police Say
A man and woman died Sunday evening after a hit-and-run crash near Southwest 35th and Youngs, according to police. Oklahoma City Police say two people involved in the crash ran from the scene and have not been captured, but a third is in custody. They also say they have identified...
