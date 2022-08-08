Read full article on original website
Underrated sci-fi shooter is back from the dead
The 4v1 monster-hunting madness of Evolve has been given a new lease of life since 2K brought peer-to-peer servers and matchmaking back. Evolve is the follow-up to Turtle Rock Studios' Left 4 Dead. It saw the studio pivot from pitting players against zombie hordes, to tracking and hunting a player-controller monster instead. Were some people sore about it? Maybe. Were they desperate for Left 4 Dead 3? Yes, yes I was. But after just two years, dedicated server support was retired, and Turtle Rock went back to the zombie drawing board with Back 4 Blood.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Co-Op Games On PS5 And PS4
Sometimes, if you want to share some gaming time with the people closest to you, join us for the best co-op games on PS5 and PS4. We’re focusing on the newer console, as we already shared a list of the best split-screen games for the past generation. However, Sony’s list of games only available for PS5 is limited.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
Polygon
Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks
Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (female) be Shiny?
For Aug. 9, 2022, Nidoran (female) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (female) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Note that Nidoran (male) will have his turn in the Spotlight in two weeks on Aug. 23, so if you’re looking for a Shiny Nidoran (male), Nidorino, or Nidoking, you’ll just need to wait a few weeks.
Digital Trends
The DioField Chronicle makes real-time strategy feel like a JRPG
Japan isn’t exactly known for real time strategy games. That’s why I was surprised to discover that The DioField Chronicle was a real-time strategy game, and not a turn-based tactics one like the Fire Emblem series. In terms of gameplay, this already sets The DioField Chronicle apart from other similar titles in the genre as Japanese strategy games lean heavily toward turn-based and grid-based tactics.
Polygon
Cult of the Lamb beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks
Cult of the Lamb is an adorable roguelite game that also includes a cult management aspect. You’ll hack-and-slash your way through a variety of areas while also cooking meals for dozens of your followers. Your end goal is to rescue The One Who Waits, a long-lost deity whose given you your powers.
Polygon
New Tekken project teased, better be Tekken 8
Bandai Namco put a pin on Sunday’s Tekken 7 grand finals at Evo 2022 with what appeared to be a teaser for a new project — and for various reasons, we’re going out on a limb here and saying that it will be Tekken 8. I’m not going to arrogantly proclaim I’d eat a shoe if it’s not Tekken 8, but it better be Tekken 8.
Polygon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Hidden Heroes
Heroes are central to Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s combat system. Each one introduces a new class for your party to wield and comes with powerful abilities that enhance chain attacks — and you should collect them all if only to see their delightful hero quests. But even if you were scrupulous in filling out the silhouettes on the hero roster, you may still miss two heroes that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 keeps secret till the very end.
Polygon
Every Minecraft achievement
Minecraft has 122 achievements built in. They cover everything from punching your first tree to defeating the enderdragon. In this Minecraft achievements guide, we’ll list all 122 of them, broken into broad (and kind of arbitrary) categories. The basics. The first category of 18 achievements covers everything from just...
Polygon
Everyone loves Splatoon 3’s new hosts, Deep Cut
Nintendo introduced the new hosts of Splatoon 3, Deep Cut, as part of a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The group has three characters: Shiver, Frye, and the giant manta ray Big Man, and fans are already obsessed with the trio. Each previous Splatoon game has had a their own...
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and Playstation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to. This year has already been big for Nintendo, with the release of Triangle Strategy, Kirby and the Forgotten Land,Lego Star Wars,Nintendo Switch Sports,Live A Live, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3,and we’re only just over...
dotesports.com
How to claim Banges Exploration rewards once in Tower of Fantasy
Tower of Fantasy is a game that rewards players for exploring every inch of its world. There are plenty of secrets and collectibles to find, as well as free gacha pulls to unlock more characters and weapons depending on how far you go and how much you do. Exploration and...
Polygon
Watch the new Nintendo Direct all about Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch in September, but ahead of the competitive ink-’em-up game’s release, a new Nintendo Direct will offer a deep dive into what’s new in the world of Splatoon. Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct kicks off at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT, and promises roughly 30 minutes of information on Splatoon 3. You can watch it live here via Nintendo’s YouTube channel.
Polygon
Splatoon’s Splatfest returns with a 4v2v2 twist in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 will bring back the series’ popular multiplayer events known as Splatfests when the Nintendo Switch competitive ink-shooter launches this summer. But Splatoon 3’s version of Splatfests, where players fight for a themed side (e.g., sci-fi vs. fantasy, vampires vs. werewolves) will have a twist: Instead of two team choices, players will pick from one of three sides. And they’ll ultimately battle for dominance in a three-team, 4v2v2 match called the Tricolor Turf War.
In This Mod For Skyrim, The Nemesis System From Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor Is Recreated
It’s simple to slice through hordes of adversaries like a brave explorer, leaving a trail of nameless dead in your path. They had a name. Who were they called? There isn’t much of a motive to be aware or concerned. The ultimate cheat code is that even if one of them is strong enough to beat you, you can simply reload your most recent save and keep trying until you kill them.
Polygon
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register sidequest
As the first lengthy side quest introduced in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, “Nopon Register” may seem a bit daunting at first. However, the quest is meant to accompany you throughout your journey through Aionios while completing the game’s main story. In this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Register guide,...
Polygon
Netflix has great mobile games — here’s how to play them
You can play a surprising number of great mobile games using a Netflix subscription; Into The Breach, Poinpy, and Before Your Eyes among them. It’s just not something that a majority of Netflix users are doing, according to new data from analytics company Apptopia and published in CNBC. Netflix has 221 million subscribers, which means despite being played by only 1% of the user base, games do still get an average of 1.7 million daily users, CNBC said, and have been downloaded 23.3 million times. Here’s a quick guide to get all the value from your Netflix subscription, including those video games.
Polygon
Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles is a new Pokémon special coming to Netflix
The Pokémon Company has announced a Netflix special called Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles — a new adventure starring Ash as he returns to the Sinnoh region. The “special,” which might take the form of a feature film or extended episode, will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 23, 2022.
17 Fan Reactions To Netflix's "Keep Breathing"
Liv isn't the only one that this show took on a ride.
