ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Civil Unrest#Governor Of Puerto Rico#Doj Rrb#Puerto Rican#Criminal Division
Law & Crime

Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy

An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance

Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
WandaVision
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Beast

KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say

A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Reuters

Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecentersquare.com

Georgia's Ossoff says Atlanta federal prison was 'extremely dangerous and insecure'

(The Center Square) — A U.S. senator from Georgia lambasted the federal penitentiary in Atlanta as "extremely dangerous and insecure," saying that prison records show staff "acted with impunity and even lacked regard for human life." On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a hearing investigating...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy