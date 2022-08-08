Read full article on original website
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Louisiana woman allegedly stole SSNs and other info on social media for fraud scheme
Tynea Lynnshay Gray, a 23-year-old woman from Donaldsonville and Prairieville in Louisiana, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of mail fraud and wire fraud. According to the Department of Justice, Gray captured victim identification via social media. When she appeared for her arraignment, Gray pled not...
Feds to Seize R. Kelly’s $27,000 Prison Commissary Fund After He Failed to Pay Court Fines
"On June 29, 2022, the Court sentenced the Defendant to serve thirty years in custody, pay a $100,000.00 fine, a $900.00 special assessment and a $40,000.00 Justice for Trafficking Victims Act (“JTVA”) assessment," the motion reads. "The Court did not impose a payment plan, making these monetary penalties due immediately."
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida — but this time in a prison uniform
Ghislaine Maxwell has returned to Florida, though under far different circumstances than her previous time as lady of the house at ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Multi-Million-Dollar Drug Empire Of Frank Matthews, The ‘Black Caesar’ Who Rivaled The Mafia
When the Five Families refused to allow him into the drug trade, Frank Matthews became a kingpin in his own right — until he mysteriously vanished in 1973 with $20 million. At the height of his drug empire in 1972, Frank Matthews — better known as “Black Caesar” — was operating out of nearly every region in the country.
Louisiana Lawyer Once Convicted of Federal Drug Offenses is Now Accused of Shooting a Sheriff’s Deputy
An attorney who once beat the odds is facing dire straits in Louisiana. Koby D. Boyett, 59, is licensed to practice law in the Pelican State despite the presence of a federal drug conviction on his record. The Committee on Bar Admissions repeatedly opposed his admission to practice law. In 2001, the bureaucracy won out, according to a state supreme court opinion. In 2006, however, Boyett was admitted to the bar over one judge’s loud and angry dissent.
Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say
The man “committed a violent, inexcusable crime and deserves every day in the jail that the court gave him,” U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Giuliani caught lying about being unable to fly in attempt to delay grand jury appearance
Former Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani was caught lying to Georgia prosecutors in an attempt to get out of travelling to Atlanta to appear before a grand jury that is investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to pressure Georgia officials into overturning Joe Biden’s 2020 election win there.Last month, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office issued a subpoena for Mr Giuliani to appear before a special grand jury she convened earlier this year. The panel is probing whether Mr Trump or his associates broke Georgia law by pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Governor Brian Kemp to “find”...
Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme
The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Daily Beast
KGB Photo Deepens Mystery of Texas Couple Who Stole Dead Babies’ Identities, Feds Say
A Texas man spent 20 years in the U.S. Coast Guard using a dead baby’s stolen identity, obtaining a secret-level security clearance and baffling investigators who later uncovered information that the man and his wife—who also lived under an assumed name—may have had ties to Russian intelligence, according to court filings reviewed by The Daily Beast.
Special prosecutor says Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed Army lieutenant should not face state charges
A Virginia police officer who pepper-sprayed an Army lieutenant and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop in 2020 should not face state charges, a special prosecutor says, though he formally referred the case to the US Attorney's Office for a federal civil rights investigation.
Fake Entertainment Producer Sentenced To More Than 21 Years In Prison For $60M Scam
Fraudster Jason Van Eman, who held himself out as an independent entertainment producer in order to defaud investors, was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in prison by a federal court judge in Miami, Florida. The 44-year-old former actor and alleged producer from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was sentenced for his role in...
Ghislaine Maxwell will serve time at a low-security federal prison in Florida
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is back in Florida, but this time she’ll be staying in a federal prison rather than an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach. Maxwell, who was sentenced last month to 20 years behind bars for recruiting and grooming young women to have sex with financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sent to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
New York Cop Bought Rifle for Neo-Nazi ‘Rapekreig’ Marine Who Planned Synagogue Attack: Feds
A former Marine accused of being in a neo-Nazi group called “Rapekrieg” planned to attack a synagogue and had a New York police officer purchase an assault rifle for him, federal prosecutors allege. Facing several firearms charges, former U.S. Marine Matthew Belanger is alleged to have prepared an...
Ex-Trump Justice official Clark faces legal disciplinary charges
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Legal licensing authorities in Washington announced on Friday they have filed disciplinary charges against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former Trump administration Justice Department official who tried to get himself appointed as attorney general to help promote Donald Trump's false election fraud claims.
Former Catholic school principal sentenced for embezzling $175K meant for student activities, services: feds
A former Catholic school principal in Washington, D.C., will now spend more than two years behind bars after federal prosecutors sentenced her for stealing at least $175,000 meant for student activities and services and using the cash on items such as luxury fashion goods. Bridget Coates, 49, of Falls Church,...
thecentersquare.com
Georgia's Ossoff says Atlanta federal prison was 'extremely dangerous and insecure'
(The Center Square) — A U.S. senator from Georgia lambasted the federal penitentiary in Atlanta as "extremely dangerous and insecure," saying that prison records show staff "acted with impunity and even lacked regard for human life." On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations held a hearing investigating...
‘Bills were tight.’ Real estate couple stole $300K by creating fake contracts, feds say
The fake sales contracts were created for several properties, including some that were never up for sale in Virginia, prosecutors say.
FOXBusiness
COVID loan fraud: West Virginia woman accepted over $42K, Justice Department says
The Justice Department said Wednesday that a West Virginia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud – admitting to accepting more than $42,250 in COVID-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the CARES Act. According to court documents and a statement, 24-year-old Alexis Ransom, of Logan,...
