kidnewsradio.com
Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton counties. The Air Quality Advisory was issued due to degraded air quality from wildfire smoke. The Air Quality Index is forecast...
kidnewsradio.com
IFFD to conduct live burn structure training Thursday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department will be conducting live burn training on the east side of Holmes Avenue, just south of Home Depot on Thursday from approximately 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You may see light smoke and flames coming from the structure off...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls teens travel to Ukraine to gift homes for families affected by war
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Local teens raised enough money to gift three Ukrainian families new modular homes. In efforts with the non-profit organization, To Ukraine with Love, Chase Miller, Logan Haacke, Jaden Murphy and Landon Murphy spent a week in Ukraine preparing the homes and giving keys to families.
kidnewsradio.com
See and smell smoke?
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center is receiving a lot of calls from citizens concerned about the smoke. The Idaho Falls Fire Department has investigated the smoke-related calls, but there are currently no fires burning in its jurisdiction. There are fires burning in the...
kidnewsradio.com
Ammon’s first balloon rally cleared for takeoff
AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Perhaps an unusual sight in the early hours of a Sunday morning, McCowin Park was filled with excited spectators, for many it was a chance to see a hot air balloon take off for the first time. Balloons were cleared for takeoff around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
kidnewsradio.com
Pay It Forward: Heroes Defense
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI) – Eyewitness News 3 anchor Todd Kunz found a local nonprofit that creates awareness and raises funds for local police, fire, and emergency personnel. The founders said they are humbled by those who risk their lives everyday for our safety and security. Kunz wanted to...
kidnewsradio.com
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
kidnewsradio.com
Competition beefing up at Bonneville County Fair
BONNEVILLE, Idaho (KIFI) – Events are in full swing at the Bonneville County Fair, and the beef show has been a big draw. Crowds gathered at the Bonneville County fairgrounds to see this year’s prospective show cattle. Children ages 8 through 18 spent this past year raising cattle...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls Zoo flamingos make their way back to their habitat
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Zoo welcomes their flamingos back to their main habitat. On Tuesday, the zoo asked the public to attend for their “very special assignment.” They called it the “Flamingo Move.”. Attendees lined up and stood still, creating a “human...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. In a city council work session Monday, they sat down with city officers and staff to hear their ideas for resolutions. Chief Johnson of the Idaho Falls...
kidnewsradio.com
Teachers learn the SMART ways to teach reading
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho’s upcoming school students may be reading sooner than before. Teachers in the Bonneville School District were in the classroom themselves Tuesday reviewing new training to help children learn how to read. SMART training or ‘striving to meet achievement in reading together’ is...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho artists awarded fellowship in visual arts
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho artists have been awarded Fellowships in Visual Arts. The artists are Dr. Garth Claassen (Caldwell), Caroline Earley (Boise), and Stephen Fisher (Boise). The awards, given every two years by the Idaho Commission on the Arts, recognize outstanding artists, honoring work deemed to...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho Falls City Council approves tentative budget for 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls City Council tentatively approved a more than $3 million budget to be distributed between the city’s 11 departments with six enterprise funds. The budget focuses on advancing needs of a growing community and essential services for residents. The city council...
kidnewsradio.com
Aug. 11 employer seminar focuses on Registered Apprenticeship Programs
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Falls area employers are invited to discuss Registered Apprenticeship Programs in a free seminar Thursday, Aug. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants can attend in person at the Idaho Department of Labor Idaho Falls office, 1515 E. Lincoln Road, or online via Microsoft Teams.
kidnewsradio.com
Income guidelines for 2022-2023 free and reduced price lunch applications released
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Families interested in applying for free and reduced price meals can now view income guidelines and apply for the 2022-2023 school year. The upcoming school year will be the first time since 2020 that families need to apply in order to receive free or reduced price meals in schools operating the National School Lunch Program and for free milk in schools operating the Special Milk Program. Eligible families are encouraged to apply to ensure their children’s access to healthy meals this school year.
kidnewsradio.com
Youth Jam to kick off this week
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Youth Jam is a free event for kids to dive in to art. The program starts this Thursday and goes until Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The theme of this year’s Youth Jam is Fairytales and Fantasy. Throughout the...
