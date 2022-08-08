Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock are tanking today after the biopharmaceutical company cut its revenue guidance for this year in half. NVAX stock is down more than 30% at the time of writing. This comes after the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company, whose long delayed Covid-19 vaccine was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), lowered its 2022 sales forecast by 50%. It now expects to generate between $2 billion and $2.3 billion in revenue. Previously, Novavax had said it expected sales between $4 billion and $5 billion this year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO