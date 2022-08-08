ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County Logs 10,000 New COVID Cases Over 3 Days

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FG2wR_0h9CTcQn00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities.

The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.

According to the county, the new cases raised the cumulative total from throughout the pandemic to 3,335,973. The 30 new fatalities gave the county an overall virus-related death toll of 32,856.

There was no immediate update from the state on the number of COVID- positive patients in county hospitals, although the number has been trending downward. As of Saturday, there were 1,162 virus-positive patients in the county, with 123 of them being treated in intensive care.

County officials have said that roughly 43% of the patients were actually admitted for COVID-related illness, while the others were admitted for other reasons, with some only learning they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.

The county's seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 12% as of Monday.

Local health officials say they've seen a steady downward trend in cases and other pandemic metrics in recent days.

The county on Thursday had hoped to fall out of the federal government's "high" virus activity category and into the "medium" category. But the average daily rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions just missed the threshold for the "medium" rating.

Under metrics developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a county is considered in a "high" activity category if its average daily rate of COVID-related hospital admissions tops 10 per 100,000 residents. The CDC updates the numbers every Thursday.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said numbers posted by the CDC on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of last week were all low enough to warrant the move to "medium." But on Thursday, CDC figures put the county's COVID-admission rate at 10.1 per 100,000 residents, slightly above the threshold for "high" virus activity.

The county last week began offering doses of the recently approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Ferrer said the vaccine is a more traditional protein- based shot, rather than the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. She told the Board of Supervisors this week she hoped the introduction of a more traditional vaccine might convince those who were hesitant to receive the Pfizer or Moderna shots to get vaccinated.

County locations offering the Novavax shots can be found on the website vaccinatelacounty.com.

Residents can also contact their health care provider to see if it offers Novavax.

Residents 18 years and older can get the Novavax vaccine, which is a two-dose primary series, with the second dose administered three weeks after the first. Boosters are not recommended, and the Novavax vaccine is not authorized for children 17 and younger.

Comments / 2

Related
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: L.A. Cases Decline to 2,335 with 13 New Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,335 new cases countywide and 53 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,869, county case totals to 3,338,352 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 87,639, with 490 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
tornadopix.com

Housing Crash Is Media Fault – Orange County Register

“Mailbag” gives insight into the comments I get from readers – good, bad, or in between – and my thoughts on theirs. I’ve been a business journalist for a very long time, so excuse me for my weird old man thinking, but I know the economy is going through a major turning point when the media becomes the supposed problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Infectious Diseases#General Health#La County Logs
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA.com

Study: These are the most competitive rental markets in California

(NEXSTAR) – While home prices have started to cool from their highs, when it comes to renting in some California cities the competition remains cutthroat. According to RentCafe, which analyzes apartment rental markets in all 50 states, Miami-Dade County in Florida easily leads all markets with a 97.6% rate of occupancy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
Santa Monica Daily Press

City wins Section 8 tenants’ rights lawsuit

The City of Santa Monica announced this week it had won the latest in a string of legal victories in tenant protection cases, successfully defending its Anti-Housing Discrimination Ordinance in LA County Superior Court last month. The decision in the lawsuit, City of Santa Monica v. Lee, came down on...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in July

Los Angeles residents set another water conservation record in the month of July, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power announced Monday. The 11% reduction in water usage compared to the previous July was a record for any July on record in Los Angeles. That topped a 9% reduction in the month of June, which was also the lowest water use for any June on record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended

On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
PASADENA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy