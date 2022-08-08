Read full article on original website
CMS teacher battles health insurance challenges after stroke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For more than 20 years, Chris and Sarah Hanson have cared for the students of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. But now, after Sarah Hanson suffered multiple strokes this spring at the age of 49, the couple’s focus has shifted. “They ended up diagnosing her with RCVS,” Chris...
Disease disappears for all patients in clinical trial study for rectal cancer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new immunotherapy drug is showing unheard-of potential in the fight against rectal cancer. The new treatment, Dostarlimab, trains the immune system to spot cancer cells and attack them. In a phase two clinical study, the first 14 patients to receive the drug reported no evidence...
Gray Names New General Manager, Station Manager to Lead WBTV in Charlotte
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gray Television has named a new general manager and has created the position of station manager for WBTV, its CBS affiliate in Charlotte.
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sky!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sky! Sky is six-years-old and loves cuddles and kisses. She is house trained, leash trained, and loves to go on adventures. If you are interested in adopting Sky or any...
Dining For Charities: Mac Tabby Cat Cafe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mac Tabby Cat Cafe has joined WCCB’s Dining For Charities. The campaign benefits local businesses and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Mac Tabby is the best combination of coffee house and cat lounge, where you can grab a cup of joe or juice and maybe take home a furr-ever friend!
Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic
It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
A woman’s drive to raise colon cancer awareness after husband’s death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Colorectal cancer survivors toured America to discuss matters of life and death. “Gosh, there’s so many beautiful places to see,” said Carole Motycka Mancini, herself a Stage 4 Colon Cancer survivor and the social media manager for nonprofit The Colon Club. This is more than a summer road trip. […]
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Renting Backyards To Dogs
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– People are earning extra money in all kinds of ways these days. And now there is a way to do it without even leaving the house. These days people are renting their backyards out to dogs. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese explains how it can bring in extra income.
Rising Spotlight: New Motivational Album “Gangsta Mentality”
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Prominent entrepreneur and motivational speaker Henry Kellem has released a motivational album chronicling his life journey from poverty to prosperity. Kellem joined Rising to tell us more about his new album. Known for his businesses in both Los Angeles and Charlotte, Kellem’s album and...
Fire destroys small church in Clover community
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — In York, authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a small church. The 100-year-old building on West Old Limestone Road and Old Highway 321 was destroyed Monday afternoon. It took six different fire departments to put out the fire. The building houses the...
Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music. Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards." The show was held...
Charlotte high school track star adds ‘world champion’ to long list of accolades
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte high school senior has another accolade to add to her storied career. “Joyful is an understatement. Like it’s more than that ... words can’t describe how I feel,” said Akala Garrett. “It’s just an amazing feeling to have these two medals around my neck. Get to know the people that I got to know, make new friends, get new titles to my name like it’s nothing. Words can’t explain how I feel because it was just so much in 10 days and it is amazing what can happen in just 10 days.”
Gaston County Reports 8th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A raccoon located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 8th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at 11:01 am, Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to a call regarding a raccoon involved in a fight with a residents’ dog in the area of Windsong Court off of Gaston Day School Road in Gastonia, NC.
8th Annual Huntersville Fall Festival now at Historic Rural Hill
The 8th Annual Community Huntersville Fall Festival will take place at Historic Rural Hill, 4431 Neck Road, Huntersville, on Saturday, September 17th, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
Catawba Two Kings Casino Donates $12,000 To Local Nonprofits
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program has raised a total of $12,000 for two organizations: the Cleveland County Abuse Prevention Council and the HealthCare Foundation of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation’s charitable initiative through the casino, allows visitors to donate the...
Charlotte Man Celebrates $200,000 Lottery Win
RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Contreras of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley School Road in Mooresville. He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after...
CMS Updates Board On Teacher Vacancies; Safety Concerns Ahead Of New School Year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Less than three weeks left until students return to the classroom in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. The district continues to face several challenges including teacher vacancies and continued security concerns. Tuesday night, the board got updated numbers on vacancies in the district. We’re told CMS still needs to...
Lucky for Life: Gastonia man wins $1,000 a day for life in lottery
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gaston County man’s $2 Lucky for Life ticket netted him a top prize of $1,000 a day for life during last week’s drawing, NC Lottery officials said. Jimmie Shindler of Gastonia bought his winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing through Online Play on the lottery’s website, officials said. He […]
