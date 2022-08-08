ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Coroner identifies 18-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries after being struck be a vehicle over the weekend. Samantha Hines, 18, of Ladson, died at 12:36 p.m. on August 8, a day after being struck. The collision occurred on Highway 78,...
Walterboro man killed while doing electrical work at MUSC; death under investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Public Safety is investigating the on-campus death of a man that occurred in July. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wiggins was working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building when he was electrocuted. Wiggins, who is from Walterboro, died at 9:49 a.m. on the morning of July 8.
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say. Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in...
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
Man who escaped from police arrested in Hardeeville

A man who escaped from police custody this summer was arrested by Hardeeville police and released to Jasper County deputies Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office said. Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, was served with Jasper County arrest warrants for attempted murder and escape, police said. Hardeeville police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other, police said....
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
