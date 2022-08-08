CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Public Safety is investigating the on-campus death of a man that occurred in July. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wiggins was working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building when he was electrocuted. Wiggins, who is from Walterboro, died at 9:49 a.m. on the morning of July 8.

