live5news.com
Coroner IDs 18-year-old killed in Ladson vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an 18-year-old woman killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash Sunday morning. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Samantha Hines, 18, from Ladson, died at a hospital Monday around 12:40 p.m. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 18-year-old pedestrian struck by vehicle in Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who succumbed to her injuries after being struck be a vehicle over the weekend. Samantha Hines, 18, of Ladson, died at 12:36 p.m. on August 8, a day after being struck. The collision occurred on Highway 78,...
South Carolina volunteer firefighter goes into cardiac arrest during response to bus crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A volunteer fire captain with the Sandridge Fire Department went into cardiac arrest on Friday while responding to a crash involving a bus on Mudville Road. According to Lt. Colt Roy with the Whitesville Fire Department, crews arrived shortly before 8 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Mudville Road and Highway […]
abcnews4.com
Walterboro man killed while doing electrical work at MUSC; death under investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — MUSC Public Safety is investigating the on-campus death of a man that occurred in July. According to the Charleston County Coroner's Office, 41-year-old Jeremiah Wiggins was working on an electrical panel in the Strom Thurmond Research Building when he was electrocuted. Wiggins, who is from Walterboro, died at 9:49 a.m. on the morning of July 8.
abcnews4.com
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Berkeley Co. teen
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Alexis Damitz was at her home on Witch Hazel Street in Summerville around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, deputies say. Deputies say she left her home on foot and has not been in...
Watch: Dorchester deputies recapture suspect that escaped during medical exam
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple law enforcement agencies on Tuesday were involved in a vehicle pursuit after a suspect escaped from custody during a medical exam. According to DCSO, Jeron McCants (34) had been arrested earlier Tuesday by the Summerville Police Department. He was at the Summerville Medical Center for a pre-booking medical exam […]
Man arrested after attempted carjacking, home invasion in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested early Wednesday after attempting to carjack two people and confronting a family with a gun at their home in West Ashley. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to allegations that a man attempted to rob two people of their cars while at Time to Shine […]
abcnews4.com
Fiery bus crash among nearly 2 dozen wrecks at Berkeley Co. intersection in recent years
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After Friday's bus crash at the intersection of Mudville Road and US 176 in Berkeley County, ABC News 4 wanted to check in with SC Department of Transportation to see where they are on the roundabout project planned for that intersection. SCDOT says between...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Police take man into custody after attempted robbery at car wash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is in custody after an attempted robbery at a West Ashley car wash, according to Charleston Police. Authorities said the man tried to take a person's vehicle at the Time to Shine car wash along Savannah Highway Wednesday morning, but was unsuccessful. The...
abcnews4.com
SCHP: Multiple people injured, no deaths in 3-vehicle wreck involving bus Friday night
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) said multiple people were hurt but that there was no loss of life during a three-vehicle crash involving a bus on Friday night. The collision was reported around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 176 and Mudville Road....
Colleton County investigators seeking clues in woman’s deadly shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in their investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman. Investigators said Dominique Holmes was found dead inside her car from apparent gunshot wounds on Featherbed Road in early July. The sheriff’s office on Monday asked for anyone […]
live5news.com
Colleton County deputies seek clues in July killing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are asking anyone who may have information in a deadly shooting to come forward. Deputies say 32-year-old Dominique Holmes was found unresponsive in her car on Featherbed Road on July 1 at approximately 8 a.m. Investigators say she had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies...
WLTX.com
Head-on crash leaves one dead in Orangeburg County
One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was uninjured, investigators said.
blufftontoday.com
Man who escaped from police arrested in Hardeeville
A man who escaped from police custody this summer was arrested by Hardeeville police and released to Jasper County deputies Aug. 4, the sheriff’s office said. Tyrek Davion Frazier, 21, was served with Jasper County arrest warrants for attempted murder and escape, police said. Hardeeville police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.
abcnews4.com
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other, police said....
abcnews4.com
3 adults, multiple pets displaced after house fire in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department were called to a report of a structure fire on Tuesday morning. Fire officials said three adults, four dogs, and one cat are displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. According to dispatch, the call came...
live5news.com
Deputies respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Ladson
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Sunday morning. Deputies say they responded to a “serious” crash around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 78 near Mason Pond Road involving a...
abcnews4.com
NCPD: 2 North Charleston shooting victims helped by officers, restaurant workers
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left two people hurt late on Monday afternoon. According to an incident report, units responded to the area of 2500 Ashley Phosphate Road around 4:40 p.m. Original Story: North Charleston Police investigating shooting off Ashley...
abcnews4.com
Man charged with reckless homicide after crash kills detention center deputy
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in on a reckless homicide warrant related to a fatal collision on Rivers Avenue last month. Ryan Dalesandro, 25, was booked on Monday, August 8. He is being held at the Charleston County Jail ahead of a bond hearing.
