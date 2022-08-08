ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Madisonville water balloon fight aims to raise overdose awareness

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DvpSp_0h9CSxgb00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As a part of Overdose Awareness Month, the Monroe County Prevention Coalition is partnering with the City of Madisonville and the Downtown Madisonville Alliance to hold the first ever ‘Smash the Stigma’ Community Water Balloon Fight.

August is Overdose Awareness Month and International Overdose Awareness Day is held on August 31 each year to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma and risks associated with overdosing. It also acknowledges the grief felt by the family and friends of overdose victims.

The water balloon fight is meant to help raise awareness about drug overdose and spread the message that overdose deaths are preventable. Nationally more than 91,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2020, a rise of 30% compared with the year before. Of the 25,796 overdoses reported in Tennessee in 2020, there were 3,032 that were fatal, and 14 of those were in Monroe County.

Knox Regional Forensic Center: Overdose deaths up 29% in Knox, 67% in Anderson

The fight is planned for Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. on Tellico Street in Downtown Madisonville. Participants can line both sides of Tellico Street from Cook Street to Memorial Park. They are encouraged to arrive early to get a spot. For those who do not bring their own balloons, First United Methodist Church’s youth will be selling water balloons along the route prior to the event. Water guns are also allowed.

Once the fight begins, first responders will be going up and down the route returning fire to the community. The Monroe County Prevention Coalition says to be prepared to get wet.

Pair of tubers rescued in Cumberland County wilderness after 911 call
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoFul_0h9CSxgb00
READ: More top stories on WATE.com

After the fight, booths will be set up in Memorial Park with resources to help people learn more about drug overdose prevention. Food trucks will also be in the park from 6 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madisonville, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Madisonville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Monroe County, TN
Society
Knoxville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Monroe County, TN
Government
County
Monroe County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Knoxville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
WATE

Cherokee Health Systems offering eye services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Stop by one of 21 locations for better healthcare and comfort. Cherokee Health Systems has been serving residents in the state of Tennessee for of primary care, behavioral health, and addiction services and more since 1960. They are a Federally Qualified Community Health Center that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Balloon#Balloon Fight#Overdose Deaths#Balloons#Overdose Awareness Month
WATE

East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Walden prepares to assume new role

LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- Just a few years after graduating from the Alabama School of Law, Zach Walden has been elected the Eighth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge. With an interest in criminal justice Walden attended East Tennessee State University. During his years there, Walden decided to attend law school. But he always knew he “wanted to come back home.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center takes in 20 dogs from Virginia facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 20 dogs from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia are now being sheltered in an East Tennessee facility. The Young-Williams Animal Center has accepted 20 dogs into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations. The 20 dogs...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Between the Lake Blues Festival coming soon to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sounds of the Blues is coming to Jefferson City as the Between the Lakes Blues festival featuring an international artist, Wayne Baker Brooks. Between the Lakes Blues will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Mossy Creek Station Venue located in historic downtown Jefferson City. The event will also feature special guest entertainment and the BBq865 food truck.
JEFFERSON CITY, TN
indherald.com

Scott County surpasses 10,000 total cases of covid

Scott County has surpassed 10,000 cases of Covid-19. The total number of coronavirus cases in Scott County date back to when the pandemic reached the United States in March 2020, and the 10,000-case benchmark comes as the prevalence of covid continues to increase locally and across Tennessee. There were 183...
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy