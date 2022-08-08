ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 1

Related
KETV.com

Bellevue budget proposes six more police officers

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The city of Bellevue said it doesn't have to raise the levy to add six more uniformed officers to its police force in 2023. The budget proposal, which went before a special council meeting on Tuesday evening, calls for a 30% increase in the police operations budget. The police budget is 85% pay and benefits, according to assistant chief Tom Dargy.
BELLEVUE, NE
iheart.com

Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1

Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'NIBIN': Evolving technology helping Omaha police solve crimes

OMAHA, Neb. — Solving crimes is easier than ever before – thanks to evolving technology within the Omaha Police Department. It's a partnership with a federal agency, and it's helping link crimes together in new ways for police. It doesn't look like much to us – but to...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Alcohol Poisoning#Good Samaritan#Drugs#Politics Courts#Politics State
kzum.org

KZUM News – 08.06.2022

Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KISS 106

Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
KETV.com

School security camera emergency access program for law enforcement

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Schools across Sarpy County are taking a proactive approach to campus safety. "We are very fortunate in our school district, in our community, to have law enforcement that are so engaged in the safety of our schools," said Annette Eyman, director of communications with Papillion-La Vista Schools.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
PennLive.com

2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy