KETV.com
Bellevue budget proposes six more police officers
BELLEVUE, Neb. — The city of Bellevue said it doesn't have to raise the levy to add six more uniformed officers to its police force in 2023. The budget proposal, which went before a special council meeting on Tuesday evening, calls for a 30% increase in the police operations budget. The police budget is 85% pay and benefits, according to assistant chief Tom Dargy.
iheart.com
Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1
Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
KETV.com
'NIBIN': Evolving technology helping Omaha police solve crimes
OMAHA, Neb. — Solving crimes is easier than ever before – thanks to evolving technology within the Omaha Police Department. It's a partnership with a federal agency, and it's helping link crimes together in new ways for police. It doesn't look like much to us – but to...
KETV.com
Nebraska hemp farmers say outdated regulations leave them disadvantaged
Neb. — Nebraska's hemp industry says it's going in the wrong direction. The state commission says two years ago there were 84 people holding hemp licenses – less than half remain in 2022. Growers say outdated state regulations are getting in the way. In a field near...
York News-Times
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska
Take a look at which counties have the most born-and-bred residents in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
WOWT
Suspect in I-80 chase ending at Nebraska state line charged with felony
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who led authorities on a chase last week that led to a traffic halt on the bridge connecting Nebraska and Iowa was in court Tuesday to face charges. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, was arrested Friday after authorities said he fled a traffic stop...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
Nebraska man flees Kansas deputies during pursuit crossing state lines
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Nebraska man was taken into custody on Monday night following a police chase across state lines. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 near K-9 Highway and U.S. 75 Highway. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic infraction […]
kzum.org
KZUM News – 08.06.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
WOWT
Two Nebraskans face drug charges for allegedly selling close to a school
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are in Gage County Jail Tuesday. Authorities say one of them sold drugs not far from a school. The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Wymore police say they executed a search warrant at a home. Police arrested Alyssa Kearn, 24. Kearn is...
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
KETV.com
School security camera emergency access program for law enforcement
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Schools across Sarpy County are taking a proactive approach to campus safety. "We are very fortunate in our school district, in our community, to have law enforcement that are so engaged in the safety of our schools," said Annette Eyman, director of communications with Papillion-La Vista Schools.
Fox 19
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KETV.com
'It'll be a huge plus': PLCS board approves emergency camera access plan
PAPILLION, Neb. — On Monday night, the Papillion-La Vista school board voted to approve a plan between the district and local law enforcement agencies. It will allow agencies to be able to immediately access the school's cameras in the case of an emergency like an active shooter situation. With...
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
News Channel Nebraska
Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case
KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
