Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
Elon Musk Responds to Report He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife, Posts Photo with Them
Elon Musk allegedly had an extramarital affair with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of billionaire Google co-founder Sergey Brin, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. The WSJ report, citing sources familiar to those involved, claims that Musk and Shanahan had a "brief affair," which subsequently...
The app Elon Musk used to calculate the number of bots on Twitter also thought he was a bot, according to Twitter's lawyers
Elon Musk is trying to back out of his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter. In his lawsuit against the company, he said it is undercounting the number of bots on the site. But Twitter's lawyers said the tool Musk is using once classified his account as a potential bot.
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Aug 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk said that if Twitter Inc. (TWTR.N) could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his $44 billion deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.
Musk tweets challenge to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal: Debate me on bots
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2 2022 in New York City. Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal—on Twitter—to a public debate on the percent of users who are bots.
Elon Musk Begged Forgiveness On One Knee After Having An Affair With Google Co-Founder's Wife: Report
Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of controversy, once again. On Sunday (July 24), the Wall Street Journal shared a bombshell report claiming that the Tesla CEO slept with the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who also happens to be one of Musk's longtime friends (and was once even a major source of financial aid for him).
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $7 billion to raise cash in case he's forced to buy Twitter
Elon Musk sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion over three days this past week. He said he wanted to "avoid an emergency sale" of Tesla stock in case he was forced to buy Twitter. Musk said in April he wasn't planning to offload any more shares in the...
Twitter Responds to Elon Musk's Countersuit: Tesla CEO's Claims A 'Story That Is Implausible'
The mudslinging seems to go on endlessly in the Twitter, Inc. TWTR-Elon Musk saga. The latest episode has seen the social media platform filing a 127-page response to the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO’s countersuit. What Happened: Twitter’s Chairman Bret Taylor shared the document on the namesake platform late Thursday...
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal will complete if it shows bot-counting method, challenges CEO to debate
What just happened? Elon Musk says his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter could still go through, on the condition that Twitter shows exactly how it counts the number of fake accounts on the platform. The Tesla boss has long insisted that the company lies about the number of bots on the site, and he is now challenging CEO Parag Agrawal to "a public debate" on the issue.
Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Social media platform Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) stock has had a tumultuous year as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk pulled his $54.20 per share and $44 billion takeover offer. There is much speculation that Musk might still be interested in the social media giant but at a cheaper price. The Company has sued Musk over the pulled takeover bid which is scheduled for a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17, 2022. Elon Musk has also countersued Twitter. Twitter claims to have spent $33 million in transaction expenses and is still set to take a shareholder vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Musk’s bid was able to keep Twitter’s share price up and relatively unscathed down only (-2.5%) on the year. Meanwhile, peers like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) and Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) saw their shares demolished by (-78%) and (-46%), respectively in the technology bear market. Twitter’s Q2 2022 earning report was negative for the most part but the silver lining was the 16.6% rise in monetizable daily active user (mDAU) at 237.8 million. Due to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk, the Company has declined having an earning conference call, a shareholder letter or providing forward guidance. Prudent investors may consider opportunistic pullbacks to gain exposure in this popular social media platform.
Elon Musk is doubling down with potentially strong fraud claims against Twitter
Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk raised the stakes in his court battle with Twitter (TWTR) on Friday, filing a counter lawsuit that accuses the social media company of fraud. “He’s now really doubling down,” University of Iowa corporate and securities law professor Robert Miller says about Musk’s countersuit. “That’s a very strong claim, if true.”
Musk seeks to question Twitter employees who count bots -source
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's legal team is demanding that Twitter Inc. turn over the names of employees responsible for calculating what percentage of the social media site's users are bot and spam accounts, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Elon Musk: Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are 'spam bots' or real people.The billionaire and Tesla CEO has been trying to back out of his April agreement to buy the social media company, leading Twitter to sue him last month to complete the acquisition. Musk countersued, accusing Twitter of misleading his team about the true size of its user base and other problems he said amounted to fraud and breach of contract.Both sides are headed toward an October...
Twitter subpoenas Oracle co-founder to force Elon Musk's $44B purchase
Twitter has subpoenaed Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in the social media company's lawsuit to try to force Tesla CEO Elon Musk to follow through with his $44 billion purchase, Bloomberg News reports. According to Twitter's original lawsuit, Ellison was the largest outside investor in the deal, committing $1 billion to...
Elon Musk off loads Tesla shares amid Twitter legal battle
Elon Musk has sold more Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion, according to regulatory filings. Tesla's CEO sold 7.92 million shares in the electric vehicle maker, months after announcing he wasn't going to sell any more shares. Musk indicated in a tweet response that the share sale was done in...
Elon Musk has sold $32 billion worth of Tesla stock since November
In his latest move, Musk has sold another $6.9 billion of Tesla shares.
Elon Musk aside, Twitter needs to be more transparent about bots
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s attempt to purchase Twitter and then back out of the deal has led to a hectic legal battle between the two parties that can, at times, seem detached from people’s everyday lives. You’re forgiven if you haven’t been moved in any way by this...
