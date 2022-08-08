Busch Light Creates DIY Guide That Lets You Turn Your Empty Beer Cans Into A Homemade Acoustic Guitar

Read full article on original website
11 totally DIY-able headboard ideas
You know by now that a good headboard works wonders in making a room feel more put together and, well . . . more adult. But let's face it, not all headboards are created equal. These days, we're majorly digging those that pack a punch and really add personality to a sleep space. And the good news is that we've found some incredible DIY-friendly options that you'll want to (and should!) replicate in your own home. Whether your style leans boho and minimalist or bright and bold, we've got you covered — read on and pick a favorite.
Before & After: This Renter-Friendly DIY Added a Personal Touch for Only $43
Do you love checking out photos of home makeovers — but feel overwhelmed by the idea of actually doing them? In our DIY Makeover Issue, we offer project inspiration, instruction, and helpful tips and hacks for every DIYer, no matter your skill level or budget. We can’t wait to see what you create with your new skill set — find it all here.
This DIYer Upcycled a Nightstand Using Popsicle Sticks
Do you remember the thrill of building houses out of popsicle sticks as a child? (Or as an adult — we won't judge!) Stacking the sticks evenly and securing them with Elmer's glue before adding all of your favorite paint colors was an after-school activity for the books. TikToker @fixitsimone has brought that nostalgia to their latest DIY project. The creator upcycled an old nightstand into a brand new one by using — you guessed it — popsicle sticks.
8 covered outdoor kitchen ideas to guard your grill in style
These covered outdoor kitchen ideas are perfect if you fancy a little alfresco cooking but want to protect your expensive equipment and shelter yourself from the elements
How One Designer Turned a 1923 Vintage Mercantile Store Into Her Forever Home
If there’s something we never get tired of seeing, it’s a great makeover. Whether it’s transforming a retro bathroom into a modern oasis or giving a lackluster bedroom a fresh look, pros perform these design miracles all the time. To give designers a chance to showcase their...
DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath
This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
I Tried the ‘Weirdest Foundation Ever’ Going Viral on TikTok & Here Are My Thoughts
Click here to read the full article. When I see friends or TikTokers who I think are friends trying a luxury foundation and loving it, I think, well, of course. It better be good for that price! But when I spotted Chanel’s Les Beiges Water Fresh Foundation going super viral on TikTok, I took a second look. The medium-coverage skin tint looks nothing like a typical foundation. Instead, it resembles little drops of pigment suspended in water — and comes with the tiniest brush. Yes, I had to try it. Chanel sent me three shades to try and I chose B10...
These magnetic lamps combine to form beautiful lighting sculptures
Everyone needs light, especially when the day gets dark. Lighting, however, doesn’t need to be plain or boring, serving a functional need and nothing else. Lamps offer the opportunity to make a visual statement in a room, to give more than just light but also life. They can be as elaborate as an elegant chandelier or as simple as a minimalist desk lamp. Some can even be both, switching between simple and complex in just a few seconds. This concept design for a modular set of three lamps try to offer that kind of flexibility, delivering a simple yet beautiful desk lamp when needed and a piece of sculptural art when wanted, all without dealing with messy wires, screws, or adhesives.
How to hang outdoor string lights in 6 simple steps
Make the most of the warm summer evenings and use your outdoor space after dark. String lights create a beautiful, warm ambiance that makes al fresco dinner parties, evening drinks, or relaxing with friends even more special so knowing how to hang outdoor string lights is a must. In bars...
