Coming Soon to Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles is on the move with new developments and lakefront attractions that are soon to be a reality. One of the major attractions that will land on the lake is Crying Eagle Brewery’s lakefront location. It will be a gem right along the shores of Lake Charles with food, music, and local craft brews with a gorgeous view of evening sunsets. Right next door will be Port Wonder which will serve as a children’s museum and science center to learn about the unique ecosystem of Southwest Louisiana. This world-class facility has a futuristic design and will be the perfect complement for families traveling to the area.
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
USDOT awards Port of Port Arthur $13.6 million grant
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding the Port of Port Arthur a $13.6 million federal grant through the FY 2022 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program, the port announced Aug. 9. The RAISE grant program provides funding for surface transportation projects of local and regional significance.
Accident On Texas Ave. In BC
Bridge City Police and Fire Departments responded to a one vehicle accident Tuesday night at the intersection of Texas Ave. and Osborne Rd. Around 9pm a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by four people struck a utility pole, knocking out power to some customers, and also breaking a water valve. All four were transported to a Beaumont hospital with unknown injuries.
Entergy donates fans during triple-digit summer temps
Entergy Texas Inc. marks 22 years of donating fans to help low-income customers in the community stay cool and save money. This year, the company is donating 1,300 boxed fans to 36 cities and agencies across Southeast Texas, bringing the total number of fans donated to 25,800 since the program started in 2000.
Ball’s Fried Chicken Owner Gives Update On Restaurant Reopening In Lake Charles
It's been almost two years since hurricane Laura came through Southwest Louisiana and damaged homes and businesses in the area. Some people are still living in temporary housing and RVs and a lot of businesses in the area have not reopened. Such is the case for both locations of Ball's...
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Drivers should expect congestion on I-10 East at the Calcasieu River Bridge due to an accident.
Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage
I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
Governor appoints Beaumont resident to Public Utility Commission of Texas
Governor Greg Abbott announced Aug. 5 that he had appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) for a term set to expire on September 1, 2027, and on Aug. 9, the Beaumont resident was joined by her son and daughter as she took the oath of office. The PUC regulates the state's electric, water, wastewater, and telecommunications utility industries, implements respective legislation, and offers customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints.
ASK A COP — Port Arthur Police update the public on school safety rules to follow on the roads
Are You Ready? It is time for our local school districts first day for students to return to school from Summer break. The first day in Port Arthur will be Wednesday (Aug. 10). We need to adjust our driving behavior in the early mornings and evenings and start preparing, leaving for your daily journey earlier, because our roads will be experiencing a higher number of vehicles on the roadway due to school traffic. Let’s make this the safest school year ever for our children to be transported to and from school. Remember, if you leave late expect to arrive late.
'I'm in there for the long haul' | Pastor with Southeast Texas ties lends a helping hand to Kentucky flood victims
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans are no strangers to storms and floods, and they know how great it feels when others lend a helping hand during natural disasters. That's why one Southeast Texas native says he didn't think twice about helping those suffering through the recent floods in eastern Kentucky.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
Why some Beaumont city council members were hesitant to appoint Kenneth Williams as city manager
BEAUMONT, Texas — After a few hours and a little back and forth between city council members, Beaumont has a new city manager. Beaumont City Council members appointed Kenneth Williams as the new city manager in a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Councilmembers Mike Getz, Randy Feldschau, and Taylor Nield voted "no."
Sheriff works to rid county of illegal game rooms
The Orange County Sheriff's Office recruited help from county code enforcement, a county emergency services district, and the Rose City marshal to shut down three gaming rooms last week. According to a press release from Sheriff Lane Mooney, detectives with the Narcotics Division investigated the three rooms and found multiple...
Lumberton woman dies in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Authorities Asking for Help in Motorcycle Theft Investigation in Sulphur
Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating multiple motorcycle thefts that occurred in the 800 block of Ballard Lane in Sulphur, Louisiana, between August 6th at 8 PM and August 8th at 9:45 AM. Authorities are asking anyone...
Bridge City ISD introduces new police officers
BRIDGE CITY — Bridge City ISD has three new police officers this year, and the district is looking forward to the expertise they bring with them. Between the three gentlemen, they have a combined 110 years of experience. Chief Cliff Hargrave, a Bridge City High graduate, is joining after...
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
