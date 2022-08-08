Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Related
Southlake to create Alliance for Community Engagement for city spirit, transparency
Southlake's Alliance for Community Engagement aims to "foster" relationships between the city and its community. (Courtesy Pexels) Southlake is looking to create a committee that would give residents a voice in the city. In a 5-0 vote, the City Council approved an ordinance at its Aug. 2 meeting to create...
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
dallasexpress.com
Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development
Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog
Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD sells last working farm to city
A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
keranews.org
Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up
Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plano asks residents to increase water conservation efforts
The city of Plano is urging residents and businesses to conserve water. (Courtesy Pexels.com) The city of Plano is requesting that residents conserve water over the next 45 days. North Texas is facing an extremely hot and dry summer with little rain which increases drought conditions, according to the city.
Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
Dallas realtor helping LGBTQIA+ community leave Texas amidst unwelcoming political climate
Citing the unwelcoming political climate in Texas many people in the LGBTQIA+ community are making plans to leave the state and realtors are helping.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Steven Dorfmeister, one of the many Frisco volunteers helping to keep the city safe
Steven Dorfmeister moved to Frisco in 1992. Since then, he has become a director for the Frisco Police Volunteer Association, which provides volunteer service to the Frisco Police Department through patrols, service, events and support. The association, established in 2001, accounts for the greatest number of volunteer hours to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 Cents
Properties taxes are going lower but the budget is going higher. And, so is the price of everything else today including food, travel, and buying a car. Leaders of Fort Worth believe this will only help the city but not as well as fellow neighbors in Dallas. who will see a bigger property tax cut.
City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square
The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
fortworthinc.com
Chalk Mountain Services Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Grand Champion
Fort Worth-based Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leading player in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety...
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville
Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
Another H-E-B in DFW means another job fair with 700 positions: Here's when and where
PLANO, Texas — Another H-E-B grocery store is set to open in Collin County soon. Which means another job fair with hundreds of positions available. H-E-B, the popular San Antonio-based grocery chain that's made a recent expansion into North Texas, is looking to fill 700 positions for its new Plano store on Saturday, the company announced Tuesday night.
Six major North Texas school districts begin classes today
A half-dozen large North Texas school districts are open for business today. It’s the first day of class for students in Allen, Frisco, Lewisville, McKinney, Plano and Hurst-Euless-Bedford
fox4news.com
DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers
DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
starlocalmedia.com
Two-story retail and multi-family development in Old Town Coppell moves forward with council vote
Plans for a two-story multi-use facility in Old Town Coppell are moving forward. In its Tuesday meeting, the Coppell City Council voted unanimously in favor of a zoning ordinance for the property, located directly across from Old Town Pavilion at 767 West Main Street.
Comments / 0