ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southlake, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

Local City Approves 235-Acre Multi-Use Development

Mesquite has approved the construction of nearly 235 acres of retail, industrial, business, and logistics space. The 235-acre development will be divided into 180,000 square feet of retail and business space and 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business, and logistics space. The development is expected to break ground in early 2024, according to city officials.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Cars
Southlake, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Cars
Southlake, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Waxahachie ISD School Introduces First Facility Dog

Erica Brown, assistant principal at Northside Elementary School in Waxahachie, wanted a facility dog on campus to help lower stress and lift spirits. She found Patches, a Labrador/Golden Retriever mix through Canine Companions in Irving. "I mean, it's my dream and it's here," Brown, who is Patches' official handler, said....
WAXAHACHIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD sells last working farm to city

A property once home to one of Allen’s last working farms will now be fully owned and cared for by Allen Parks and Recreation. A 16-acre portion of the Molsen Farm property was purchased in 2016 by Allen Independent School District. Recently, Allen ISD determined the land was not necessary to meet future needs. The Allen ISD Board of Trustees approved the land sale on July 25; Allen City Council approved the purchase during its July 26 meeting.
ALLEN, TX
keranews.org

Hey, Dallas: Plan on seeing the cost of trash and water going up

Fees are expected to increase for city water, storm drainage and sanitation services. The monthly sanitation fee will go up by 4.4%. Residents will pay a new fee of $35.81. Council Member Cara Mendelsohn says she's concerned that the increase will not go over well with her residents in Far North Dallas district.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Elderly People#Vehicles#Community
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD reminds parents they must apply for free school meals this year

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - For the past two years every student who went to a public school in North Texas ate for free, but that's no longer the case. The Federal Government failed to renew the program in its entirety this summer and going back to pre-COVID guidelines. The Chief of District Operations at Fort Worth ISD, Joseph Coburn explains the district will revert back to the way it handled food pre-COVID. Lunches are $2 for elementary and $2.75 for secondary students, the reduced price is $.40. "It's usually more economical for them to buy a lunch at school than it is to pack...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Cross Timbers Gazette

City breaks ground on future Justin Town Square

The city of Justin celebrated Monday the groundbreaking of the future Justin Town Square development, which will be home to retail shops, restaurants, offices and, eventually, the city’s municipal complex. A final plat has been approved for the commercial development, which includes 13 commercial lots (72,000 square feet) on...
JUSTIN, TX
fortworthinc.com

Chalk Mountain Services Texas Trucking Association Truck Safety Grand Champion

Fort Worth-based Chalk Mountain Services of Texas, a leading player in the oilfield services industry, has been recognized by the Texas Trucking Association as the 2022 TXTA Truck Safety Contest Grand Champion. In addition, Chalk Mountain was presented with the Great West Safety Award for outstanding achievement in highway safety...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta now open in Lewisville

Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. (Courtesy Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta) Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta held a soft opening for its Lewisville location Aug. 8. The restaurant is located at 359 Lake Park Road, Ste. 132. The restaurant’s menu includes more than two dozen specialty pizzas, pasta dishes, salads and appetizers. Old Hag’s is open 24 hours every day and anticipates offering dine-in services soon, according to a spokesperson for the restaurant. 972-999-6899. www.oldhagspizza.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy