ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Medication, jewelry, vacuums stolen from Pike Co. home

GREENE TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — Multiple items were stolen from a home in Pike County late last month and State Police are now investigating. According to PSP, a 48-year-old woman reported that her home had been burglarized on July 27th and a variety of different items were stolen.
PIKE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

PSP investigate Schuylkill Co. burglary

NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police at Frackville are investigating after a house was burglarized in New Philadelphia last week. Troopers say the burglary happened at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8 PM on August 3rd and 1 AM on August 4th. The suspect is...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, PA
WOLF

Arrests made in deadly Carbondale shooting that killed 35-year-old

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 21-year-old male and his 46-year-old mother from Moosic for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting. Police say that shooting happened last night outside of an apartment complex in Carbondale, killing 35-year-old Pernell Simmons. 21-Taaj Blan was taken...
CARBONDALE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lackawanna County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Lackawanna County, PA
WOLF

East Stroudsburg women sentenced in $3.1M tax evasion

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two women were sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they failed to provide taxes for a business that brought in $3.1M in imported cigars. US Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday that 72-year-old Hope Carbone and 70-year-old Donna Venturini, both...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Bradford Co. woman scammed out of $1.2K

CANTON TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Bradford County say an elderly woman was defrauded over $1,000 in a Publisher's Clearing House scam. PSP announced that a 73-year-old woman from Canton received a phone call on July 30th saying she was the winner of a Publisher's Clearing House contest.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
WOLF

Man killed by fallen tree in Carbon Co., police investigate

JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe man died on Tuesday after being struck by a fallen tree. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office released information stating that 66-year-old Nolan O. Wernett was pronounced dead at 1:55 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Officials say the incident...
JIM THORPE, PA
WOLF

One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
CARBONDALE, PA
WOLF

Teen pulled into woodchipper dies from injuries

COPLAY, LEHIGH CO, (WOLF) — State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper. Officials say the incident happened around 1:35 PM on Tuesday in the area of Excelsior Road in North...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Gratification#Prostitution#Sexual Services#Violent Crime#Lackawanna Co
WOLF

Dr. Oz in Duryea

DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered...
DURYEA, PA
WOLF

Paws in the Park event in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — McDade Park in Scranton went to the dogs --- literally. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter held its 4th annual 'Paws In The Park' on Sunday. The event encouraged people to adopt both dogs and cats from the animal shelter.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

St. Luke's Health Center opens in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke's Health Center-Hazelton is now open. The 8,600-square-foot facility is located at the Church Hill Mall. The new center will provide services such as x-rays, primary care, and physical therapy options. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm--and 8...
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOLF

Scranton bike weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton hosted its 1st Annual Bike Weekend at the Viewmont Mall. This year the Scranton Bike Weekend benefited the Keystone Mission. This 3-day event consisted of a bike contest with prizes, a bike show, a car show, live music, and much more!. The Keystone...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Meditation on the River event at Sweeney Beach in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — If you're looking for a way to relax and de-stress ... then Sweeney's Beach in Scranton is where you'll want to be. That's because they will be holding an hour of meditation along the Lackawanna River from now until Sunday, August 28th at 9 AM.
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Scranton Jazz Festival hits Downtown last weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The 17th annual Scranton Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday. It featured more than 20 venues throughout the downtown Scranton area. Performances included the legendary Four Freshmen, the Royal Scam tribute to Steely Dan, the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, and many more. Marko...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy