WOLF
Former Pittston Twp. police officer pleads guilty to possessing, trafficking fentanyl
PITTSTON TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former Pittston Township police officer pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of buying and distributing fentanyl throughout Luzerne County. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, admitted on August 2nd that he had possessed...
WOLF
Medication, jewelry, vacuums stolen from Pike Co. home
GREENE TWP, PIKE CO, (WOLF) — Multiple items were stolen from a home in Pike County late last month and State Police are now investigating. According to PSP, a 48-year-old woman reported that her home had been burglarized on July 27th and a variety of different items were stolen.
WOLF
PSP investigate Schuylkill Co. burglary
NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police at Frackville are investigating after a house was burglarized in New Philadelphia last week. Troopers say the burglary happened at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8 PM on August 3rd and 1 AM on August 4th. The suspect is...
WOLF
Arrests made in deadly Carbondale shooting that killed 35-year-old
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police have arrested a 21-year-old male and his 46-year-old mother from Moosic for their alleged involvement in a deadly shooting. Police say that shooting happened last night outside of an apartment complex in Carbondale, killing 35-year-old Pernell Simmons. 21-Taaj Blan was taken...
WOLF
East Stroudsburg women sentenced in $3.1M tax evasion
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Two women were sentenced to two years of probation after officials say they failed to provide taxes for a business that brought in $3.1M in imported cigars. US Attorney Gerard M. Karam announced Monday that 72-year-old Hope Carbone and 70-year-old Donna Venturini, both...
WOLF
Bradford Co. woman scammed out of $1.2K
CANTON TWP, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Bradford County say an elderly woman was defrauded over $1,000 in a Publisher's Clearing House scam. PSP announced that a 73-year-old woman from Canton received a phone call on July 30th saying she was the winner of a Publisher's Clearing House contest.
WOLF
Northampton Co. man facing charges for allegedly shooting outside Carbon Co. bar
Palmerton (Carbon County) - The Lehighton Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police were called out to the Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave., in Palmerton around 10:45 Saturday night, for a report of shots fired outside of that bar. When Troopers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as Leonid...
WOLF
Two teens moved to the juvenile system following alleged Columbine-inspired plot
DUNMORE, SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two teens plotting a Columbine-inspired attack at Dunmore High School have been moved to the juvenile system. The Lackawanna County District Attorney confirms the female admitted to the crimes and was determined to be delinquent. Stick with FOX56 for any further updates.
WOLF
Man killed by fallen tree in Carbon Co., police investigate
JIM THORPE, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — A Jim Thorpe man died on Tuesday after being struck by a fallen tree. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office released information stating that 66-year-old Nolan O. Wernett was pronounced dead at 1:55 PM at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Officials say the incident...
WOLF
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
WOLF
Armed robbery leads to serious injuries, two men involved still at large
LANSFORD, CARBON CO, (WOLF) — Two men are wanted by the Lansford Police Department for allegedly committing an armed robbery on August 4th. Officials say Aydel Batista and Xavier Olivero committed an armed robbery in the 200 block of West Abbott Street in Lansford last Thursday around 10:30 PM.
WOLF
Teen pulled into woodchipper dies from injuries
COPLAY, LEHIGH CO, (WOLF) — State Police and the Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the death of a teenager after they say he was pulled into a commercial wood chipper. Officials say the incident happened around 1:35 PM on Tuesday in the area of Excelsior Road in North...
WOLF
Dr. Oz in Duryea
DURYEA, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered...
WOLF
Chickens banned at fairs, Carbon Co. presents unique alternative
CARBON CO, (WOLF) — With Poultry and eggs banned at fairs across the state of Pennsylvania, those in Carbon County are getting creative. Members of the local 4-H program have begun supplying replica chickens instead of real ones. On display at the fair were 28 chicken statues for people...
WOLF
Paws in the Park event in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — McDade Park in Scranton went to the dogs --- literally. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter held its 4th annual 'Paws In The Park' on Sunday. The event encouraged people to adopt both dogs and cats from the animal shelter.
WOLF
St. Luke's Health Center opens in Hazleton
HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — St. Luke's Health Center-Hazelton is now open. The 8,600-square-foot facility is located at the Church Hill Mall. The new center will provide services such as x-rays, primary care, and physical therapy options. It's open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 8 pm--and 8...
WOLF
Scranton bike weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Scranton hosted its 1st Annual Bike Weekend at the Viewmont Mall. This year the Scranton Bike Weekend benefited the Keystone Mission. This 3-day event consisted of a bike contest with prizes, a bike show, a car show, live music, and much more!. The Keystone...
WOLF
Meditation on the River event at Sweeney Beach in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — If you're looking for a way to relax and de-stress ... then Sweeney's Beach in Scranton is where you'll want to be. That's because they will be holding an hour of meditation along the Lackawanna River from now until Sunday, August 28th at 9 AM.
WOLF
Scranton Jazz Festival hits Downtown last weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — The 17th annual Scranton Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday. It featured more than 20 venues throughout the downtown Scranton area. Performances included the legendary Four Freshmen, the Royal Scam tribute to Steely Dan, the Scranton Jazz Festival Big Band, and many more. Marko...
