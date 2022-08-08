Read full article on original website
Popculture
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles
Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series
Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Rosario Dawson Walks Back Punisher Revival News
Watch: Rosario Dawson - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot. Rosario Dawson has made a grave mistake—accidentally lying to Marvel fans!. While the actress, soon to be seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises and their love of secrecy, she recently got a bit ahead of herself in sharing some big Marvel news.
Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
He Controls Your Nightmares, But Is Netflix's 'The Sandman' Actually Scary?
With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 85 percent, Netflix's The Sandman has been captivating audiences since its Aug. 5, 2022 premiere. Based on Neil Gaiman's 75-issue DC comic series of the same name, which released from from 1989 to 1996, The Sandman follows the trials and tribulations of a cosmic being named Morpheus.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I...
Yet Another Stephen King Story to Hit Screens With 'The Regulators' Adaptation
The best-selling Stephen King novel The Regulators is coming soon to the big screen, as Bohemia Group has gained the film rights to an adaptation of the story, according to Deadline. George Cowan is attached to pen the script for the film, which is currently in development. “We could not...
Don’t Call Me Fez: Angus Cloud Rejects Comparisons to His ‘Euphoria’ Character
“Euphoria,” the teen drama created by Sam Levinson, became a hit largely thanks to the power of social media. But that level of attention — the series is HBO’s second-most-watched of all time behind “Game of Thrones” — doesn’t come without its drawbacks.
Cary Grant Biopic ‘Archie’ Set by ITV Studios, Jason Isaacs to Star
Titled “Archie,” the four-part drama series will tell the story of Grant’s life, from his humble beginnings as Archibald Alexander Leach in Bristol, U.K. to the leading man he became in later life. More from Variety. It has been written by “Philomena” scribe John Pope with Paul...
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm
Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
The Sandman takes Netflix's #1 spot, but the streamer's new #2 series is a true surprise breakout
The Sandman reigns at Netflix, but a surprise documentary is close on the fantasy's heels
Keep the Dream Alive! Everything We Know About 'The Sandman' Season 2
The Sandman Season 2 isn't yet a guarantee on Netflix, but the creators of the hit series are eager to get to work on it anyway, especially since The Sandman Season 1 on Netflix established the fantasy world in which the stories take place, allowing for more stories and less exposition in the future.
Neil Gaiman reveals the 100% on-brand DC title that made him love comic books
With The Sandman opening bigger than Netflix could’ve dreamed, no doubt there’s going to be a run on the original Vertigo comics the new TV series is based on. As any Neil Gaiman fan knows, The Sandman, which premiered in 1989, was the book that made the future Coraline author’s name, launching a career that started in comic books and expanded into movies, TV, and novels.
Is ‘The Sandman’ Emo? Twitter Reacts to the Netflix Comic Book Adaptation
Is Netflix's The Sandman "emo"? After a wave of Twitter users identified the new comic adaptation's main character, played by Tom Sturridge, as the latest onscreen emblem of emo — and British GQ surmised the same — it seems that might be the consensus. Several tweets tied The...
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
'Paranormal Activity' Franchise Producer Calls Latest Film 'Terrible': 'It Has Been Enough Already'
The producer behind the Paranormal Activity franchise doesn't think highly of the latest entry. At the Locarno Film Festival, Jason Blum said, according to Variety, that the end is near for the series, which bolstered his company Blumhouse Productions with the low-budget 2007 original. "It has been enough already. That...
Steven Yeun On 'Nope', The Summer’s Most Alien Blockbuster
The third movie from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele is a sci-fi horror that asks us to look to the skies, to Hollywood and to our own hunger for entertainment. “It feels like it’s saying a lot,” says Yeun. “And maybe everything.”. Cut Through...
