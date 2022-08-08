ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen King Prepping Sequel to One of His Most Popular Titles

Stephen King is no stranger at second attempts at his stories, on the page and on the screen. The horror legend recently penned a new conclusion to The Stand for its updated adaptation on Paramount+. Before that, he brought a sequel to The Shining to bookstores and theaters. And don't forget his choose-your-own-ending to The Dark Tower. He has a method to his madness, and his latest return is a sequel to one of his more fearsome books of the early '80s.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series

Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
E! News

Rosario Dawson Walks Back Punisher Revival News

Watch: Rosario Dawson - 2022 SAG Awards E! Glambot. Rosario Dawson has made a grave mistake—accidentally lying to Marvel fans!. While the actress, soon to be seen in the Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka, is no stranger to blockbuster franchises and their love of secrecy, she recently got a bit ahead of herself in sharing some big Marvel news.
IndieWire

Kevin Smith’s ‘Strange Adventures’ Series Scrapped by Warner Bros. Discovery

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith’s strange adventure with HBO Max has come to an end. The filmmaker’s “Strange Adventures” DC comic book anthology series has been axed by Warner Bros. Discovery and will not be moving forward at HBO Max, whose representatives confirmed the news to IndieWire. Smith was set to co-write and direct an episode of “Strange Adventures” as part of the anthology series around lesser-known DC characters. Smith recently shared on his “Hollywood Babble-On” YouTube show that HBO Max scrapped the series, executive-produced by Greg Berlanti. The “Clerks” director explained that he was writing an episode of...
SFGate

‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Casts Jon Hamm

Hamm will appear in the third season of the drama series as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston), and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit. More from Variety. In addition to Crudup, Aniston, and Witherspoon, Hamm joins...
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman reveals the 100% on-brand DC title that made him love comic books

With The Sandman opening bigger than Netflix could’ve dreamed, no doubt there’s going to be a run on the original Vertigo comics the new TV series is based on. As any Neil Gaiman fan knows, The Sandman, which premiered in 1989, was the book that made the future Coraline author’s name, launching a career that started in comic books and expanded into movies, TV, and novels.
Collider

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters

News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
digg.com

Steven Yeun On 'Nope', The Summer’s Most Alien Blockbuster

The third movie from Get Out and Us director Jordan Peele is a sci-fi horror that asks us to look to the skies, to Hollywood and to our own hunger for entertainment. “It feels like it’s saying a lot,” says Yeun. “And maybe everything.”. Cut Through...
