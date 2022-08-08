no one is worth a half a billion dollars unless they discover the cure for cancer or the common cold. I guess you don't always get what you pay for.
84Bravo people is homeless without jobs.No no no sports stars is worth a half a billion dollars.I don't care how good they are in they craft.Again no no no sports stars TV actor singers is worth that much.They get paid too much already in my opinion.
OMG some of the people in this comment thread 😂 I HATE the chiefs with all i have but i will NEVER say mahomes isnt one of the best QBs in the league. soon as brady and rogers retire he will be the best. I threw up in my mouth as i wrote this but facts are facts
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Tight End RoomChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment
Tom Brady bought a Bored Ape NFT for $430,000 in April. He's lost at least $194,000 on it since then.
Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting
Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aaron Rodgers Reacts After Podcaster Asks How Many People He ‘Killed’ by Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Gardner Minshew Might Be the 1st NFL Quarterback Ever to Eat, Sleep, and Live in the Parking Lot of His Offseason Gym
RELATED PEOPLE
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
Patrick Mahomes Reveals 1 Notable Regret From Last Season
Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation
NFL World Reacts To The Marshawn Lynch Arrest News
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
Oklahoma Football Assistant Resigns After Reading Offensive Message on Player’s iPad
Dabo Swinney Was Asked About The Deshaun Watson Situation
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Katherine Webb Shares Racy Poolside Photo
Curt Schilling Blasts Pete Rose: MLB World Reacts
Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
The Spun
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 93