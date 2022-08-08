ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sumter County drug dealer pleads guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 39-year-old Brodie Kies of Webster has pleaded guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Kies faces a minimum mandatory of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Kies had been indicted on Feb. 3, 2021.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop

A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Click10.com

Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WCJB

GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Aug. 5 to 7

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 5. Phillip Henry Davis, 49, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $5,000. Richard Joseph Tavares, 57, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 5 for felony driving while license permanently revoked. Bond $5,000. Angela...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
INTERLACHEN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Bronson coach faces additional charges

Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
BRONSON, FL

