Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Sumter County drug dealer pleads guilty to drug trafficking and firearm offenses
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced that 39-year-old Brodie Kies of Webster has pleaded guilty to a four-count indictment charging him with possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Kies faces a minimum mandatory of 15 years, and up to life, in federal prison. Kies had been indicted on Feb. 3, 2021.
WCJB
MCSO deputies release video catching “carhopping” suspect
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office released video of deputies arresting a 15-year-old driving a vehicle stolen from Gainesville after leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say On July 28, they spotted a red Ford truck driving on Southwest Highway 200 that was reported stolen out of...
ocala-news.com
MCSO introduces Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods introduced the newest four-legged member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer (SRO) Division during a press conference that was held on Tuesday morning. According to MCSO, Albi is Marion County’s first firearms detection police canine. Albi is a German Short-Haired Pointer,...
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages implicated in theft of 6-foot tall air compressor from tire shop
A resident of The Villages has been implicated in the theft of a 6-foot tall air compressor from a local tire shop. Jeffrey Joseph Dolence, 50, who lives at 17345 SE 80th Biltmore Ave. in the Village of Calumet Grove, is facing felony charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property in connection with the theft of the heavy equipment July 30 at Tuffy’s Tire & Auto Service in Summerfield.
ocala-news.com
15-year-old boy arrested by MCSO after burglarizing vehicles, fleeing in stolen pickup truck
A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Ocala after he admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles, vandalizing a law enforcement officer’s patrol car, and fleeing in a pickup truck that was reported stolen. According to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, on July 28, 2022, a K-9...
Man Wanted For Serial Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket Thefts
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is wanted in multiple cases of scratch-off lottery ticket thefts, in multiple cities. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to identify the man, and police departments in Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Lake Wales are also trying to identify
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
WCJB
GPD investigates suspected homicide outside of GRACE Marketplace
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found located outside of a homeless shelter in Gainesville on Friday. Officers say the body was found near a hole in the fence at the northeast corner of GRACE Marketplace. They say investigators have identified a person of...
WCJB
Ocala police searching for thieves; stole more than $18,000 worth of merchandise
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police are searching for three women they say stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the Sunglass Hut. These women went into the store on Southwest College Road on July 27th. Police say they stole more than $18,000 worth of goods. Officers are asking...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Aug. 5 to 7
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Aug. 5. Phillip Henry Davis, 49, Floral City, arrested Aug. 5 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond $5,000. Richard Joseph Tavares, 57, Lecanto, arrested Aug. 5 for felony driving while license permanently revoked. Bond $5,000. Angela...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Marion County man accused of pointing laser beam at helicopter
OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man is in custody, accused of shining a green laser beam at a helicopter. Ocala police said 37-year-old Antonio Marente admitted to pointing the beam outside his home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. He told the police that he does...
WCJB
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
ocala-news.com
Resident says Marion County should notify citizens of upcoming loud noises
I called the Marion County non-emergency phone number (352-732-9111) to inquire about loud explosions that were shaking the windows in our house and causing our dog to shake and pant so bad that we had to put his Thundershirt on him. The dispatcher was not aware of any explosions, but...
Florida AG, Melbourne police bust statewide retail theft ring
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Melbourne Police Department have busted an organized retail theft ring that targeted stores across the Sunshine State. According to a news release, two men, Marshawn Gordon and John McClure III, wore masks and raided stores, stealing nearly $30,000 worth...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Bronson coach faces additional charges
Former Bronson High School basketball coach Billy McCall Jr. now faces sexual misconduct charges not only in Alachua County but Levy County as well. According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) press release sent Wednesday, additional victims have reportedly come forward. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested McCall...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman jailed after fight with romantic rival that started on Facebook
A 25-year-old Leesburg woman jailed in April for stealing and damaging a car owned by her boyfriend’s ex was arrested again over the weekend after she reportedly threw a liquor bottle at the woman and tried to hit her with her vehicle. Adrianna Nathelma Williams, of 32331 Willow Brook...
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
Comments / 1