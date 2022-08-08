On the court, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Toronto Raptors have a bit of rivalry going on between them. It started way back in 2019, when Kawhi Leonard hit that historic Game 7 buzzer to send Philly home. Since then, every Raps-Sixers game has been a barnburner, with both teams going at each other in any way possible. It’s gone a bit overboard at times, but it’s generally been a fun competitive rivalry between the two.

