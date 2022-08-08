Pudge Capone’s musical journey is certainly a lesson in perseverance and resiliency. At one point, the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native was sitting behind bars, contemplating whether he was wasting his talent. That moment of clarity led to him honing his craft and focusing all of his energy on launching his career upon release. For nearly 4 years since he has been a full-time artist, Pudge Capone has collaborated with the likes of Fatboy SSE and amassed well over 100K streams on Apple Music alone. This is all the more remarkable considering his limited number of musical releases. Often splitting his time between Pennsylvania and New York City, Washington Heights specifically, Pudge has built a strong network of creatives to collaborate with from both states that help bring his art to life.

