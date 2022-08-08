ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisis50.com

Pudge Capone – “Keep Fighting”

Pudge Capone’s musical journey is certainly a lesson in perseverance and resiliency. At one point, the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native was sitting behind bars, contemplating whether he was wasting his talent. That moment of clarity led to him honing his craft and focusing all of his energy on launching his career upon release. For nearly 4 years since he has been a full-time artist, Pudge Capone has collaborated with the likes of Fatboy SSE and amassed well over 100K streams on Apple Music alone. This is all the more remarkable considering his limited number of musical releases. Often splitting his time between Pennsylvania and New York City, Washington Heights specifically, Pudge has built a strong network of creatives to collaborate with from both states that help bring his art to life.
abc27.com

‘The Office’ star Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared. Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this...
abc27.com

Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
The Associated Press

The Nation’s Largest Bead and Jewelry Show Celebrates Its 20th Year

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Bead Fest, Interweave’s largest gathering of jewelry makers, will be held August 17-20, 2022, at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA. Over the years, Bead Fest has grown to be the nation’s preeminent beading and jewelry event, offering more than 120 workshops taught by world-renowned instructors in bead embroidery, mixed media, wire, metalsmithing, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005431/en/ Bead Fest’s Marketplace is a shopping wonderland for beaders and jewelry artists with over 70 vendors to inspire creativity. (Photo: Business Wire)
abc27.com

Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
FOX 43

Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
PennLive.com

Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale

Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
abc27.com

New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
LANCASTER, PA

