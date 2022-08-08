Read full article on original website
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
thisis50.com
Pudge Capone – “Keep Fighting”
Pudge Capone’s musical journey is certainly a lesson in perseverance and resiliency. At one point, the Lebanon, Pennsylvania native was sitting behind bars, contemplating whether he was wasting his talent. That moment of clarity led to him honing his craft and focusing all of his energy on launching his career upon release. For nearly 4 years since he has been a full-time artist, Pudge Capone has collaborated with the likes of Fatboy SSE and amassed well over 100K streams on Apple Music alone. This is all the more remarkable considering his limited number of musical releases. Often splitting his time between Pennsylvania and New York City, Washington Heights specifically, Pudge has built a strong network of creatives to collaborate with from both states that help bring his art to life.
abc27.com
‘The Office’ star Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Get ready to binge watch ‘The Office’ all over again, because Creed Bratton is coming to Harrisburg this Wednesday and you’ve got to make sure you’re prepared. Creed Bratton will be making a stop at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center this...
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PA
Along charming Old Philadelphia Pike in Smoketown, you'll find DJ's Taste of the 50's. This diner-style restaurant offers all those old diner classics such as burgers, fries and shakes, at an affordable price.
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]
Funnel cake and family fun, it's (almost) the season for community fairs in Lancaster County. Over the next two months, there are a handful of local fairs happening throughout the county. Here are some of them, worth checking out.
abc27.com
Penn State graduate launches alcoholic protein drink
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mitch Clark, a 2020 graduate from Penn State, is now the CEO of Protochol, the first-ever alcoholic protein drink. The non-carbonated drink has 8% alcohol by volume and 11 grams of protein. The drink comes in 16 ounce cans. Clark says Protochol fits his lifestyle...
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
The Nation’s Largest Bead and Jewelry Show Celebrates Its 20th Year
GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Bead Fest, Interweave’s largest gathering of jewelry makers, will be held August 17-20, 2022, at the Lancaster County Convention Center in Lancaster, PA. Over the years, Bead Fest has grown to be the nation’s preeminent beading and jewelry event, offering more than 120 workshops taught by world-renowned instructors in bead embroidery, mixed media, wire, metalsmithing, and more. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005431/en/ Bead Fest’s Marketplace is a shopping wonderland for beaders and jewelry artists with over 70 vendors to inspire creativity. (Photo: Business Wire)
abc27.com
Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
Popular toy auction, based in Lancaster County, begins two-day bidding war
LANCASTER, Pa. — A nationally known toy auction based in Lancaster County is back for the week. Morphy Auctions features thousands of unique toys and collectibles. It also holds the world record for the highest-grossing one-day toy auction of all time, when it earned nearly $8 million in 2007.
Harrisburg brewery announces closure, citing COVID-19
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County brewery announced its permanent closure on Monday. Newfangled Brew Works, located on 8001 Union Station Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township made a post on Facebook to announce it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Aug. 14 after almost four years in business.
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Margaret E. Moul Home
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 9’s hometown heroes are providing jobs to assisted-living residents. The First Capitol Credit Union donated a check for $1,000 to the Margaret E. Moul Home in West Manchester Township in York County. The donation will go towards funding the home’s work and...
Independence Island and Bailey's Island are on the market: here's a brief history
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A pair of islands on the Susquehanna River have been put up for sale, according to TheBurg, Greater Harrisburg's community magazine. Independence Island and Bailey’s Island have hit the market for the first time in over a century, thanks to owners Robert and John Ensminger, whose family has had roots in Central Pa. since 1733.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Harrisburg For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Harrisburg for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Harrisburg. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Highmark Wholecare
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — August 8’s hometown heroes are making an investment that will battle hunger. Highmark Wholecare donated $75,000 to New Hope Ministries based in Dillsburg, York County. The money will be used to fund a second mobile food pantry, which will bring the groceries to...
Brothers put Susquehanna River islands up for sale
Two Susquehanna River islands in Harrisburg that have been in the same family for over a century are up for sale. Brothers Robert and John Ensminger are selling Independence Island and Bailey’s Island as a pair. The asking price is $150,000, but that’s negotiable. “If somebody wants them,...
It’s not a Lancaster County lighthouse, it’s a silo, and you can climb it!
The over-100-foot-tall silo is located at Kreider Farms, a farm that has been family owned and operated since 1935, and guests participating in a Kreider Farms tour can climb the 172 steps to the top of the silo to see sweeping views of Lancaster County farmland.
abc27.com
New airline bus services from Lancaster to Philadelphia
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A “flight” that never leaves the ground is typically a major inconvenience, but not in this case. On August 16, American Airlines is launching “flights” from Lancaster to Philadelphia that are actually operating on buses. You can park for free and...
