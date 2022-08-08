Read full article on original website
List of Jordan Peele’s Best Horror Films
Jordan Peele, a man who started in broad comedy, has become a new, modern master of horror. Perhaps he’s not the greatest of all time (Peele himself would argue that’s John Carpenter), but still, in a few short years Peele has built up an impressive resume of spooky cinematic excellence. That doesn’t mean we can’t take a look back through what Peele has crafted, though. After weeks of in-fighting and careful consideration with the Elders, we have come up with the list you see below, a meticulously arranged breakdown of Jordan Peel’s filmography. With his latest, Nope, currently in theaters — though...
Nope review – Jordan Peele’s followup to Get Out and Us is a bit meh
The director’s latest collaboration with Daniel Kaluuya is an intriguingly strange tale with plenty of bold and riveting images, but the story is clotted with too much material
'Nope' Joins Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' and 'Us' in Crossing $100M at the Domestic Box Office
Jordan Peele's newest thriller Nope has become the writer-director's third film to pass the $100 million milestone at the domestic box office. This means the director's third out joins the box office success of his 2017 hit Get Out, as well as Us from 2019. Nope is currently in the...
Nope review: Jordan Peele’s third film is funny, weird as hell and thrillingly original
Dir: Jordan Peele. Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, Brandon Perea, Wrenn Schmidt, Barbie Ferreira, Keith David. 15, 130 minutes.When proof of extraterrestrial life slides its way into the lives of Nope’s underdog heroes, their first instinct is to find a way to monetise it. That’s the most honest reaction I’ve ever seen in a horror film. It’s also exactly what I’d expect from Jordan Peele, a filmmaker who sees the social condition with such simple clarity that his films always feel like a series of mic drops. Nope is funny. It’s weird as hell. It’s...
ComicBook
Collider
Collider
