Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency
One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium
BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
communityadvocate.com
Thomas E. Blackburn, 88, formerly of Grafton
– Thomas E. Blackburn, age 88, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and formerly Grafton, MA, Tom was born on January 4, 1934, in Milford MA, the son of Robert E. Blackburn and Grace (Anderson) Blackburn.
communityadvocate.com
Chayun Park, 89, formerly of Northborough and Westborough
Westborough/Northborough – Wang ChaYun (왕차연) passed on peacefully August 5, 2022 at the lunar calendar age of 90 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. She was born on the 19th of February in 1933 as a Korean during the tumultuous wartime period of occupation and cultural survival of colonialism when Japan invaded the Empire of Korea, the daughter of a farmer WangYoungHo (왕영호) and entrepreneur Juhn, JungSuk.
communityadvocate.com
Robert J. Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury
– Robert J. “Bob” Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years, Maureen (McConville) Donoghue; his children, Kathy Donoghue, of Worcester, Mike Donoghue and wife Cece, of Darien, CT, Beth White and husband Greg, of Boylston, Patty Durkin of Worcester, Sue Donoghue and husband Dmitri Nayduch, of Brooklyn, NY; ten grandchildren: Chris White and wife Sunny, Jackie White Hughto and husband Bill, Mac Donoghue and wife Regan, Sean Donoghue and fiancé Marissa, Mara Donoghue, Liam Donoghue, Maeve Donoghue, Seamus Nayduch, Ivan Nayduch, and Bridget Nayduch; two great-grandchildren, Dylan White and Jack White; his sister, Pat Clifford and husband Ray of Holden; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kenny Durkin and; his sisters, Dorothy Fisher and Eleanor Fairchild.
communityadvocate.com
Paul G. Skerry, 68, of Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury – Paul Gerard Skerry, 68, passed away on July 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester on January 28, 1954, son of the late Charles and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Skerry. Paul was raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was a talented mechanic and builder and in his earlier years, he worked as a crane operator and a roofer. For the past seven years he has been employed in maintenance at Worcester Academy a job he truly loved. When not at work or tinkering and building around his home, Paul enjoyed time spent with friends, especially if it meant lunch at The Clam Box of Ipswich. Paul was very proud of accomplishing 47 years of sobriety and assisted many others in their journey to recovery.
nbcboston.com
Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody
Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
spectrumnews1.com
Mount Carmel and Loreto Italian Festival returns to Worcester this week
WORCESTER, Mass. - After a two year hiatus, the Italian Festival will return this week in Worcester. The four day event features Italian food, local vendors, live music and a kids zone. The festival at Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Our Lady of Loreto Parish was put on hold...
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
mychamplainvalley.com
Lake Monsters blow five-run lead, lose regular season finale in Brockton
Despite scoring eight runs and a stellar seven-inning pitching performance by Seth Zurbruegg. The Vermont Lake Monsters allow seven runs in the final two innings and lose their regular season finale 9-8 in walk-off fashion.
GoLocalProv
New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
iheart.com
Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning
BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
2nd spotted lanternfly found in RI
The DEM is warning residents of yet another spotted lanternfly sighting, almost one year after the invasive species was first detected in Rhode Island.
What Boston meteorologists are saying is ahead this week
Jason Brewer, Boston 25: ‘Are we getting used to this?’
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires
MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Comments / 3