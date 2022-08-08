ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shrewsbury, MA

Medway PE Teacher, Coach Needs Help Rebounding From Medical Emergency

One day Dave Murphy was doing what he loves most: teaching students about physical education at Medway High School and coaching basketball. The next, he was admitted to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a "major medical emergency," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. Now the community is trying to get Murphy out of the hospital and back on the court.
MEDWAY, MA
CBS Boston

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Thomas E. Blackburn, 88, formerly of Grafton

– Thomas E. Blackburn, age 88, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Harwich Port, MA on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. A long-time resident of Harwich Port and formerly Grafton, MA, Tom was born on January 4, 1934, in Milford MA, the son of Robert E. Blackburn and Grace (Anderson) Blackburn.
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Chayun Park, 89, formerly of Northborough and Westborough

Westborough/Northborough – Wang ChaYun (왕차연) passed on peacefully August 5, 2022 at the lunar calendar age of 90 in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. She was born on the 19th of February in 1933 as a Korean during the tumultuous wartime period of occupation and cultural survival of colonialism when Japan invaded the Empire of Korea, the daughter of a farmer WangYoungHo (왕영호) and entrepreneur Juhn, JungSuk.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Robert J. Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury

– Robert J. “Bob” Donoghue, 86, of Shrewsbury, MA passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Bob leaves his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 64 years, Maureen (McConville) Donoghue; his children, Kathy Donoghue, of Worcester, Mike Donoghue and wife Cece, of Darien, CT, Beth White and husband Greg, of Boylston, Patty Durkin of Worcester, Sue Donoghue and husband Dmitri Nayduch, of Brooklyn, NY; ten grandchildren: Chris White and wife Sunny, Jackie White Hughto and husband Bill, Mac Donoghue and wife Regan, Sean Donoghue and fiancé Marissa, Mara Donoghue, Liam Donoghue, Maeve Donoghue, Seamus Nayduch, Ivan Nayduch, and Bridget Nayduch; two great-grandchildren, Dylan White and Jack White; his sister, Pat Clifford and husband Ray of Holden; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Kenny Durkin and; his sisters, Dorothy Fisher and Eleanor Fairchild.
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Paul G. Skerry, 68, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Paul Gerard Skerry, 68, passed away on July 28, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester on January 28, 1954, son of the late Charles and Mary (Fitzpatrick) Skerry. Paul was raised in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He was a talented mechanic and builder and in his earlier years, he worked as a crane operator and a roofer. For the past seven years he has been employed in maintenance at Worcester Academy a job he truly loved. When not at work or tinkering and building around his home, Paul enjoyed time spent with friends, especially if it meant lunch at The Clam Box of Ipswich. Paul was very proud of accomplishing 47 years of sobriety and assisted many others in their journey to recovery.
SHREWSBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear Sightings in Danvers and West Peabody

Police in Danvers, Massachusetts, issued a warning about bears on Sunday after there were several sightings in the town, as well as nearby West Peabody. In Danvers, police said several people had spotted a bear in the Centre Street area. "We are asking residents to temporarily remove bird feeders and...
DANVERS, MA
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
WARWICK, RI
iheart.com

Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning

BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retires

MARLBOROUGH – Marlborough firefighter David Gauthier retired after a 33-year career on July 21. He began his career with the Marlborough Fire Department when he got appointed on Feb. 27, 1989. After completing the fire academy that was conducted by Fire District 14, he was assigned to Group 1 where he spent most of his career.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA

