Read full article on original website
Related
chambanamoms.com
End of Summer Pool Closings and Hour Changes
Our list of when Champaign-Urbana area pools change their hours and close for the season. It’s that time of year, friends. Yellow buses will be filling the streets, the sun will be setting earlier and the college students will come flooding back to town. That also means that Champaign-Urbana...
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish is now open, and here’s the menu
Horsch Radish, the new farm-to-table German restaurant in Gibson City, is now open. The restaurant had a soft opening last weekend and is taking reservations for this weekend. Here's a photo of the menu (which is also available online). Photo by Xiaohui Zhang. Keep an eye on the restaurant's Facebook...
smilepolitely.com
Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant, is pretty tasty
I recently tried Lanxang, the new Thai-Lao restaurant on S Neil Street in Champaign, and was not disappointed. I ordered #19, pad khee mao with tofu, medium spicy ($12.95) and it was full of veggies and big, fat chewy noodles. Medium spicy was quite spicy — certainly spicier than other restaurants’ mediums — but still pleasurable while not overpowering the actual food. I also ordered #54, sweet rice and mango ($5.95), which was absolutely delicious. It came with a drizzle of coconut milk and cashew garnishes. At $6 it might be among the most affordable versions of this dish in C-U, and the portion size was substantial.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Park District’s Clay Gerhard on Byers & Co
August 8, 2022 – Clay Gerhard of the Decatur Park District joined Byers & Co to talk about the weekend Devon shows, a birthday party for the tortoise at Scovill, an evening zoo event, and Trees on the Tees. Listen to the podcast now!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAND TV
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
wjbc.com
Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nprillinois.org
Springfield Star Party planned to view Perseid Meteor Shower
The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak in the next several days. And a special Star Party viewing opportunity will be offered at Lincoln Memorial Garden in Springfield. The event is Friday August 12 from 8:30 until 10 p.m. It’s hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield Astronomy-Physics Program, Lincoln Memorial Garden and the Sangamon Astronomical Society.
chambanamoms.com
More Than 20 Food Trucks You Can Find Around Champaign-Urbana
We’ve listed everything we know about food trucks in Champaign, Urbana and beyond. Find a way to curb that food truck craving in and around Champaign-Urbana. From tacos to burgers to donuts, we’ve got it here. Year after year, Champaign, Urbana and the surrounding communities are home to...
ourquadcities.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New bike path coming to Savoy
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A $1.2 million project is underway in Savoy and it is expected to wrap up this month. The city received grant money last year to build a new bike path that will run along First Street between Windsor and Curtis Roads. Anyone who has driven on First Street near the U […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Rotary Club hosting Back-to-School Supply Drive August 13
August 8, 2022 – Decatur Rotary Club 180 is hosting a back-to-school supply drive for students and teachers with the William Harris Learning Academy of DPS61, on Saturday, August 13 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at William Harris Learning Academy (300 Meadow Terrace Place). Community members are...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery
DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Our Town Mt. Zion fire department history
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – In a town of just about 6,000, Mt. Zion is full of history. Especially with the Mt. Zion fire protection district. “Back when the town was forming and the early parts of the last century, there was no organized fire protection. It was just up to the town residents to […]
Mt. Zion kid to know
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – Drew Petitt is about to be a senior in high school. Ever since he can remember, he’s been volunteering “Right now, I’m currently involved in my schools SADD, Medics, Young Leaders in Action, I’m involved in Student Council and key club, and I also currently am a barista at Starbucks,” […]
WCIA
CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!
2022 CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work! Campaign. The Neighborhood Services and Equity & Engagement Departments will partner to host a series of community events to support neighborhood organizing efforts and address gun violence and public safety concerns; our theme is “CommYOUnity: It Takes YOU To Make It Work!”.
Carle gives tablets to infusion patients
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- Carle Hospital is bringing comfort to cancer patients through a cool an interactive way. The hospital has been giving tablets to patients while they go through infusion therapy.
Comments / 1