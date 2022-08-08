ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth broke the record for shortest day since atomic clocks were invented

 2 days ago
CNN — If you feel like there’s less time in the day, you’re correct.

Scientists recorded the shortest day on Earth since the invention of the atomic clock.

Our planet’s rotation measured in at 1.59 milliseconds short of the normal 24-hour day on June 29, according to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, an organization in charge of global timekeeping.

A rotation is the length of time the Earth takes to spin once on its axis, which is roughly 86,400 seconds.

The previous record was documented on July 19, 2020, when the day measured 1.47 milliseconds shorter than normal.

The atomic clock is a standardized unit of measurement that has been used since the 1950s to tell time and measure the Earth’s rotation, said Dennis McCarthy, retired director of time at the US Naval Observatory.

Despite June 29 breaking a record for the shortest day in modern history, there have been much shorter days on Earth, he said.

When dinosaurs still roamed the planet 70 million years ago, a single day on Earth lasted about 23 1/2 hours, according to a 2020 study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology.

Since 1820, scientists noticed Earth’s rotation slowing down, according to NASA. In the past few years, it began speeding up, McCarthy said.

IN THIS ARTICLE
