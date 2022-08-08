ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs12.com

Florida has 2nd most instances of road rage shootings in U.S., per study

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new study says Florida sees the second most road rage shootings in the United States. The study, conducted by the car insurance savings app Jerry, shows Florida behind Texas but ahead of California. Texas had nearly triple the amount of shooting incidents as the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
cbs12.com

Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Gas prices fall to lowest price since March

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gas prices in Florida fell for the eighth straight week, according to AAA. The auto club group announced the decline on Monday, saying the average price per gallon fell 14 cents to $3.79, the lowest average since March 4. The price per gallon...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy