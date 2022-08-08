Read full article on original website
Related
vt.edu
Summer internship program tells diverse students, 'You should go to grad school'
The troubling 'aha' moment came in 1992, as Randolph Grayson, then a professor of plant pathology, physiology, and weed science, looked around the national meeting of the American Phytopathological Society in St. Louis. Thousands of attendees drifted through the conference center. Only a handful were Black like him. Academia clearly...
vt.edu
Talent Development team helps employees reach their full potential
As employers grapple with a profound shift in the labor market, one clear approach to retain employees is to offer more training and development opportunities that address employee needs for their future. In addition to expanding its efforts to attract and retain faculty and staff, Virginia Tech is committed to...
vt.edu
Virginia Tech community exceeds Lights Out!/Power Down! goal 13 years in a row
For the 13th year in a row, Virginia Tech exceeded its goal for its annual Lights Out!/Power Down! event hosted by the Division of Campus Planning, Infrastructure, and Facilities. On June 23, members of the university’s Blacksburg campus came together to reduce their collective energy use for 90 minutes to...
vt.edu
Land Acknowledgement and Labor Recognition
Virginia Tech acknowledges that we live and work on the Tutelo / Monacan People’s homeland, and we recognize their continued relationships with their lands and waterways. We further acknowledge that the Morrill Land-Grant College Act (1862) enabled the commonwealth of Virginia to finance and found Virginia Tech through the forced removal of Native Nations from their lands in western territories. We understand that honoring Native Peoples without explicit material commitments falls short of our institutional responsibilities. Through sustained, transparent, and meaningful engagement with the Tutelo / Monacan Peoples, and other Native Nations, we commit to changing the trajectory of Virginia Tech's history by increasing Indigenous student, staff, and faculty recruitment and retention, diversifying course offerings, and meeting the growing needs of all Virginia tribes and supporting their sovereignty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Some southwest Virginia students opting for apprenticeships instead of college
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke County, a program is putting new life back into an old way of getting into the workforce. This comes as colleges across the nation are losing students. Over the past two years, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center says enrollments have decreased...
vt.edu
Counselor Corner
This page is intended for counselors, consultants, and any other educator providing assistance to students during this time. Please note that while we have assigned travel territories for our staff, any team member will be happy to answer your questions. We also host on-campus counselor programs for those working in high school and college settings. We will update you on any opportunities when they are available. Feel free to reach out to us at admissions@vt.edu or 540-231-6267 at any point throughout the cycle with questions you may have.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech prepares for move-in day for new and returning students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech campus is gearing up for students to go back and welcome the new class of Hokies. New and transfer Virginia Tech students will move in starting Monday, August 15. Students will have a specific time slot when they can go to campus, get...
vt.edu
Virginia Tech’s Chiller Plant Phase II saves millions in energy costs as construction completes
Virginia Tech’s chilled water infrastructure capital construction project – aimed at improving the energy and operational efficiency of facilities across the Blacksburg campus – is essentially complete. The Chiller Plant Phase II project included:. Addition of a new chiller and cooling tower within the southwest chiller plant.
wfirnews.com
Joe Goodpies sudden closure leaves employees stunned and worried
We are learning more about what happened the day a Vinton pizzeria closed up shop without warning and left workers searching for a new job. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that story.
chathamstartribune.com
Top Sovah exec to retire
The man who has led Sovah Health for the past seven years is retiring. Chief Executive Officer and Market President R. Alan Larson will retire from the top leadership role at the end of the year. Larson will continue serving in his position while a qualified successor is recruited to...
gobblercountry.com
Virginia Tech football hires WDBJ-7 sports director Travis Wells as assistant AD for strategic communications
The Virginia Tech Hokies football program announced another significant hire Monday by naming Travis Wells as the assistant athletics director for strategic communications. Wells replaces Pete Moris, who departed in June for a job at Northern Iowa. If you live in or around the New River Valley, Wells is a...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
wvtf.org
As one of Va.’s largest mills closes, smaller mills grind on
Last month, one of Virginia’s largest producers of flour and cornmeal announced they would be closing their business. Big Spring Mill has been in operation along the Roanoke River between Christiansburg and Roanoke since 1850. Meanwhile, another mill in nearby Floyd County is stepping up its production. 22-year-old Theodore...
wfxrtv.com
Dublin residents see major spikes in utility bill rates
DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Residents in a Pulaski County town — including one over the age of 80 — are expressing concerns about their increased utility bill rates. WFXR News’ Kelsey Jean-Baptiste went to Oak Grove Apartments in Dublin and sat down with Ms. Whitaker, an 81-year-old whose bill went up nearly $25 in just one month.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of health care news. There’s no full-time health care reporter west of Roanoke. You can help change that; help us fund a health care reporter. Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer program. Bill and Shireen Kirk of Roanoke have donated $1 million to support...
cardinalnews.org
New push begins for the Southern Connector around Martinsville
In Southwest Virginia, support for the Coalfields Expressway is practically an article of faith among the political and business class. The Virginia portion of the road is somewhat mythical – there’s some dirt being moved around Grundy but there’s no real funding for the full road as envisioned. Still, the road that would go through Buchanan, Dickenson and Wise counties remains a major talking point, with studies marshaled to show what it would mean for the region economically.
WSLS
Local economist weighs in on new inflation bill
ROANOKE, Va. – After hours of debate, senate Democrats narrowly passed a new bill to combat inflation, climate change and extend health care coverage. Mike Ellerbrock is an economics professor at Virginia Tech and a member of the Virginia Governor’s Advisory Council on Environmental Justice. He said the...
techlunchpail.com
LB Jaden Keller Jumps Into Starting Competition For Virginia Tech
One of the things that I wrote off was the possibility of a competition at the will linebacker given that the Hokies had a solid incumbent there in Alan Tisdale. Though Tisdale likely still is the favorite for the job, there is a younger linebacker that is pushing him greatly for it and has shown that he is definitely a big part of the future of Virginia Tech's defense.
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
Comments / 0