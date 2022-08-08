Read full article on original website
Keith Jenkins
2d ago
oh yes exactly what Tyler needs more high-income housing to go with the fact that most people can't even pay regular rent
Reply(2)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations to Pastor Rosia J Harmon on your 60th Birthday July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Kilgore City Council approves rezoning for new housing
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Badly needed new housing could be on the way to an East Texas city. Several sections of Kilgore are already marked for, or already underway with new housing construction, and for good reason. “Kilgore Economic Development Corporation has brought in hundreds and hundreds of jobs. And...
KLTV
New event venue to replace Jakes in Downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Downtown Tyler is gaining a new event center in the historic building where an iconic restaurant resided for years. “As I walked through and felt the floors creak under my feet, and felt the coolness of the brick as I walked down to the lower level below street grade, I just knew it had a lot more life to give and was going to explore what it looked like,” says Verde X CEO, S.E. Greene.
inforney.com
Kilgore paves way for new housing developments
The Kilgore City Council approved the re-platting of one tract of land and the rezoning of another, clearing the way for 14 new housing units in the city. Almost 300 new housing units now are planned for Kilgore. “There’s always a need for more residential units of all kinds in...
KLTV
City of Tyler proposes rate hike for all water customers
KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Dream Center Executive Director Shonna Barlow and East Texas Food Bank Programs Director Blake Huguenin about their partnership with Door Dash to get food delivered to senior citizens in the Longview area. Longview woman says husband’s truck saved him from downburst. Updated: 16 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Person of interest named in Longview hotel, car fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department has released the name of a person of interest in Monday’s hotel and car fire at Studio 6 in Longview. Fire department officials have identified Randall Clark as the person who was staying in the room that caught fire. Additionally, Clark also owns the vehicle that burned in the hotel parking lot. Officials say the fires were intentionally set but don’t know who set them. They also have reason to believe Clark is from California.
ketk.com
Tatum Music Company opens temporary location, promotes rental program
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Doice Grant, president of Tatum Music Company stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the 74-year-old music store, it’s temporary Longview location, rental purchase program and donation plan to children’s service organizations. For more information, click here.
The City Of Tyler, TX Wants To Raise Your Water Bill, Here’s Why
Before you get upset based off the headline, let me start this by saying that this is just a PROPOSAL for right now so don't go storming into the utilities office just yet. Take a moment to read what the city is proposing. Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) wants to change...
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American Museum
I have been a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum - Clarence Edmond (Shabba) Shackelford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Texas storm damage: Roof of building catches on fire in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Storms on Wednesday caused damage in East Texas. In Nacogdoches, the roof of a building caught on fire at 1324 South Street around 1:52 p.m. after it fell onto a power line. No one was injured in the fire. Oncor made it to the scene and turned off the electricity. Firefighters […]
City of Tyler reporting several traffic lights out and heavy traffic
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – City officials are reporting many traffic lights out on S. Broadway Ave. south of 8th Street. Per Tyler Police Department Facebook page, police are on the scene at several intersections and the City of Tyler Traffic Department is also on sight working on the lights. Traffic is reported to be heavy […]
Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills, change how they charge
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. “There is never an easy time to […]
City of Jacksonville proposes 22 City Charter amendments in upcoming November election
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – In a recent post to City of Jacksonville, Texas – Government Facebook page, the city announced proposed city charter amendments are being added to the Nov. 8 election ballot. According to the city’s government page, The Charter of the City of Jacksonville was drafted in 1933, amid The Great Depression. It […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With so much growth in Tyler, big changes are happening in the Rose City!
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A lot has changed since Tyler was founded in 1846. The city of Tyler is growing and expanding, with more activities, businesses and places to stay. “Tyler is booming and it’s a blessing, especially after the last couple of years, two and a half years that we’ve gone through,” said Susan Travis, […]
Popular ETX Food Truck to Open a Sit-Down Restaurant on Hwy 155 near Tyler, TX
The food truck culture has definitely caught on in East Texas. We have many fantastic food trucks in the Tyler, Texas area to choose from. And one of East Texas' favorites? Catch Me if You Can. We love Cajun food in East Texas. And there's no denying that some of...
Wildfire near Lindale contained, no damage to structures
UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials. The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire. […]
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
Westbound I-20 lane in Gregg County to be closed Thursday
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The westbound inside lane of Interstate 20 in Gregg County will be closed on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Texas Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be repairing erosion in the inside lane. The outside lane will continue to be open. The...
KSLA
School board approves raise for Hallsville ISD staff
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - School board leaders at Hallsville ISD are paying it forward to their staff by putting a little extra cash in their pockets. The district’s Chief Financial Officer Mary Brown said a 10% raise for all staff was approved for this year. Employees who aren’t...
KLTV
Lindale Rural Water Supply bans all outdoor water use
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Rural Water is prohibiting all outdoor water use, except for livestock purposes, effective immediately. Current water consumption is three times more than usual, according to the company. To maintain water pressure, Stage II restrictions are being imposed. This bans all outdoor water use until further...
Comments / 4