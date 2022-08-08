England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO