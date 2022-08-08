ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
The Independent

Commonwealth Games: England end badminton in Birmingham with three final defeats

England suffered triple disappointment on the final day of Commonwealth Games badminton action.Three pairs had made it through to their respective finals, but they ultimately fell short against quality opposition.England’s Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith were beaten 21-16 21-15 in the mixed doubles gold medal match by Singapore pair Terry Hee and Jessica Tan.Ellis and Smith also won silver in the event at the 2018 Gold Coast Games.Ben Lane and Sean Vendy were next up in the men’s doubles final, but they too lost as Indian pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed a 21-15 21-13 victory.Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah beat Chloe Birch and Smith 21-5 21-8 in a women’s doubles final that lasted just 33 minutes. Read More Emotional Eilish Eilish McColgan ‘over the moon’ after winning gold at Commonwealth GamesUFC 2022 schedule: Every fight happening this yearHaaland, Salah and Gross lead Fantasy Premier League GW1 top scorers
SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
BBC

Edinburgh Fringe: Dic Penderyn pardon petition to accompany play

A play about a Welsh coal miner who is believed to have been wrongfully hanged in 1831 is being performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Iniquity follows the story of Richard Lewis, known as Dic Penderyn, who was charged with stabbing a soldier during the Merthyr riots. A petition accompanies...
Daily Mail

England win gold in men's squash doubles at Commonwealth Games as James Willstrop and Declan James edge out countrymen Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller in thrilling final, whilst Sarah-Jane Perry and Alison Waters earn silver in women's doubles

England have secured another gold medal at the Commonwealth Games after winning the men's squash doubles. James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre in what was a spirited tie between team-mates. The winning...
BBC

Morecambe 0-0 Stoke City (5-3 on pens): Shrimps shock Championship Potters

Shane McLoughlin scored the winning penalty as League One Morecambe knocked Stoke City of the Championship out of the Carabao Cup at the first-round stage. Despite totally dominating and playing against 10 men for the last 30 minutes, Stoke could not find a way through and the game went straight to penalties after ending goalless.
BBC

Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest

Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC

Ed Slater: Kevin Sinfield hails MND fund-raising lock as "another champion"

Kevin Sinfield hailed Ed Slater as "another champion from the sport of rugby" following day one of his Motor Neurone Disease fund-raiser. Lock forward Slater, 33, retired from playing last month after being diagnosed with MND. He cycled from Gloucester to Leicester on Monday at the start of a three-day...
Daily Mail

'Try and replicate what the England team are doing': Craig Overton reveals message to the Lions ahead of match at Canterbury against South Africa - with bowler praising Test rival Ollie Robinson for 'backing up' his selection

Craig Overton took the opportunity to impress the onlooking England coach Brendon McCullum with a four-wicket salvo against South Africa at Canterbury. The 28-year-old, who is yet to play under the New Zealander, returned figures of 21-6-48-4 for England Lions, edging his personal bowl-out with Ollie Robinson. Both men are in the squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s next week.
BBC

Lisa Keightley to leave England women's head coach role this year

England women's cricket head coach Lisa Keightley will leave her role at the end of the summer. The Australian, 50, has been in post since January 2020 and was the team's first full-time female head coach. She has told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that she will not...
BBC

Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins

Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
BBC

Dalot sees positives and hopes to earn fan backing

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot says there are “positives” to take from Sunday’s Premier League defeat to Brighton. The Seagulls won at Old Trafford for the first time, holding on to a 2-0 half-time lead to record a historic win in what was Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge of the Red Devils.
