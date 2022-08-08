ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCAX

Clark wins Democratic primary for Vt. attorney general

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Clark beat her opponent, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, with about twice as many votes. Clark has worked in the AG’s office for the last eight years, most...
VERMONT STATE
Vermont State
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General

Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it’s still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination. The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House

The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters

A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Lake...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor. Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin. The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. Benning has highlighted...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Pieciak claims victory in Democratic nomination for treasurer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Michael Pieciak, who ran unopposed, has claimed victory in the Democratic nomination for Vermont treasurer. Vermont’s former top insurance and banking regulator and COVID modeler-in-chief issued a statement following the closure of polls Tuesday. “It is an honor to win the Democratic nomination for Treasurer....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

YCQM: Aug. 7, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a primary preview with just two days to go. The race for governor, lieutenant governor, the race to fill Vermont’s open congressional seat and the race for secretary of state. Host: Cat Viglienzoni.
VERMONT STATE
lpgasmagazine.com

Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane

When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training

Why Becca Balint? The candidate discusses her win and what comes next, Part 2. Becca Balint prevailed in the closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in Vermont. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election.
POLITICS
WCAX

Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters

After years of attempts to mitigate pollution in the Sugar River, major upgrades are coming to the wastewater facility in Newport, New Hampshire. Irwin, Germain take top spots at Biathlon Rollerski Championships. Updated: 3 hours ago. A few local faces claimed top finishes as well in the mass start competition.
VERMONT STATE

