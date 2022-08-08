Read full article on original website
WCAX
Clark wins Democratic primary for Vt. attorney general
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Charity Clark has won the Democratic nomination in the race for Vermont’s next attorney general. Clark beat her opponent, Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault, with about twice as many votes. Clark has worked in the AG’s office for the last eight years, most...
WCAX
Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer
A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe.
New Hampshire governor, AG stand by reactions to motorcycle crash verdict
CONCORD, N.H. — Defense lawyers are denouncing comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and his attorney general after a jury acquitted a truck driver in the deaths of seven motorcyclists, but both men said Wednesday they stand by their statements. After a two-week trial, jurors deliberated for...
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WCAX
Results are in for Vermont's Attorney General
Liam Madden, an Iraq War veteran turned antiwar advocate, won a three-way GOP contest for the U.S. House Tuesday night. But a day after winning, it's still not clear whether the self-proclaimed Independent plans to accept the nomination.
WCAX
Madden considering declining GOP nomination for US House
The new U.S. senator from Vermont will have to take time to get established in D.C. With turnover in Vermont's U.S. House and Senate seats, new candidates will have to spend years becoming established in Washington. David Zuckerman and Joe Benning win party nominees for the Lieutenant Governor.
WCAX
NY looking at new ways to recruit and retain volunteer firefighters
A sweet treat pop up appeared in the Happy Place Cafe. This it the first time that the Comedy Club has hosted a sweet treat pop up in their Happy Place Cafe. Cyanobacteria testing, potential mitigation continues as Vermonters navigate closed beaches this summer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Lake...
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
WCAX
Benning captures GOP nod for lt. governor
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State senator Joe Benning has won the GOP nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor. Benning beat Gregory Thayer by a 10-point margin. The longtime Caledonia County state senator and libertarian-leaning Republican stood in stark contrast to Thayer, a strong Trump supporter and constitutional conservative. Benning has highlighted...
WCAX
Pieciak claims victory in Democratic nomination for treasurer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Michael Pieciak, who ran unopposed, has claimed victory in the Democratic nomination for Vermont treasurer. Vermont’s former top insurance and banking regulator and COVID modeler-in-chief issued a statement following the closure of polls Tuesday. “It is an honor to win the Democratic nomination for Treasurer....
WCAX
Health, education officials offer new COVID guidance for Vt. schools
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is new guidance for Vermont schools about how to deal with COVID this fall. Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Health and the Agency of Education released a memo with recommendations for the start of the school year. It outlines guidance for school nurses on managing...
WCAX
Vermont polls see steady stream of Primary voters
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the dog days of August and the increasing use of mail-in voting, a number of Vermonters hit the polls to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election. For some Vermonters, it’s a no-brainer. “I have never missed an election,” said Paula Johnson of...
WCAX
YCQM: Aug. 7, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” a primary preview with just two days to go. The race for governor, lieutenant governor, the race to fill Vermont’s open congressional seat and the race for secretary of state. Host: Cat Viglienzoni.
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
lpgasmagazine.com
Vermont makes strides with first gallons of renewable propane
When Judy Taranovich, owner of Proctor Gas in Proctor, Vermont, learned renewable propane was arriving to a rail terminal just 16 miles from her storage facility, she set up a meeting with the wholesale supplier, Ray Energy, in April. By June, Proctor Gas welcomed Vermont’s first load of renewable propane...
WCAX
Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training
Becca Balint prevailed in the closely watched Democratic U.S. House primary in Vermont. She told our Darren Perron why she thinks she won and what comes next leading up to the general election.
WCAX
Primary Day in Vermont: What’s bringing people to the polls
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are voting in Tuesday’s primary election. Secretary of State Jim Condos says turnout often comes down to how hot the races are. “A lot of the interest in primaries depends on who the candidates are and how competitive are the...
WCAX
Back to school hair styling clinic for BIPOC young Vermonters
After years of attempts to mitigate pollution in the Sugar River, major upgrades are coming to the wastewater facility in Newport, New Hampshire.
