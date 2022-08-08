ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Reform#Homeland Security#Drug Test#Rahul
wfxrtv.com

VSP: ATMs destroyed, cash stolen in southwest Virginia

(WFXR) — Virginia State Police are turning to the southwest Virginia community for help as they investigate the destruction of ATMs at banks in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. According to authorities, the first incident took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 30 in the Town of Haysi. Even...
HAYSI, VA
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin, Sen. Surovell weigh in on Virginia's teacher shortage

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — As Virginia students head back to school in August, several school districts in Northern Virginia are facing staffing shortages. 7News asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin about the staffing crisis in Virginia classrooms. "We do have some real challenges in fully staffing teachers across the Commonwealth and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
HAYSI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy