Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany
Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
4.3-magnitude quake felt by hundreds in San Diego area, northwest Mexico
July 25 (UPI) -- A 4.3-magnitude earthquake in Baja California on Monday shook residents in Southern California and Mexico, an area that frequently sees seismic activity. Hundreds of people felt the quake early Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency said the quake's epicenter was 4.3 miles west of El Sauzal in Baja California at depth of 10 miles.
State of Emergency Declared: Oak Fire in California Remains Uncontainable
On Sunday, a raging conflagration in the Sierra Nevada foothills burned unabated, prompting hundreds of locals to flee their homes at the entryway to Yosemite National Park. The Oak blaze began on Friday in Midpines, California, then grew in intensity throughout the weekend. State of Emergency in California. The flames...
This high-speed rail project is a warning for the US
In 2008, voters in California passed Proposition 1A, giving the state the go-ahead to build a high-speed rail line. In theory, it was a great idea. The train would whisk passengers between San Francisco and Los Angeles in less than three hours. Eventually it would also link San Diego and Sacramento. It was estimated that it would take until 2020 to complete.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Wildfires in US: 2 firefighting helicopter pilots die in Idaho; thousands ordered to evacuate near Yosemite
Multiple wildfires raged in the U.S. on Saturday, including ones that have caused deaths, evacuations and damage to structures.
All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California
A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
Fast-moving wildfire in northern California forces residents to evacuate
July 31 (Reuters) - The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday.
High school water polo team swimming from Alcatraz to SF
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — For teenagers thinking about joining one Bay Area high school’s boys water polo team, trying out this year is not for the faint of heart. Young athletes who make it past tryouts at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville will be swimming from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco as their first team challenge.
Return to nature in the magical hills of the Sierra Nevada, Colombia
The Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains of Colombia are a return to nature, far away from the hustle and bustle of Cartagena and Barranquilla © Image by streetflash / Shutterstock; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Set in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains is Minca,...
