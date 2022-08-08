ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool's Ibrahim Konate Presence In France Prompts Injury Debate

By Justin Foster
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTs0x_0h9CMSja00

Liverpool fans were given some serious cause for concern this morning as a major Liverpool Twitter site posted a picture of Konate dining in France. The French International picked up a knock to the knee on July 31 in a friendly with RC Strasbourg but was previously expected to return in a few weeks.

Liverpool fans were given some serious cause for concern this morning as a major Liverpool Twitter site posted a picture of Konate dining in France. The French International picked up a knock to the knee on July 31 in a friendly with RC Strasbourg but was previously expected to return in a few weeks.

Konate himself had previously said the injury wouldn't have him sidelined "for too long"

Klopp had also said that "it doesn't look too serious."

A photo of the Frenchman dining in France posted by Anfield Edition on Twitter today will undoubtedly raise some eyebrows. A departure from the team's facility often means a longer layoff or that surgery is being considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1rD9_0h9CMSja00

IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Konate has already undergone scans and the fact that nothing serious was identified had given many fans cause for optimism.

Jurgen Klopp's update on Friday in the pre-match injury update for the Fulham game indicated that he "would be out for a while"

Liverpool would appear to have plenty of coverage at Center back now with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. They have also kept Nat Phillips out of a loan move to help cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZESA_0h9CMSja00

IMAGO / PA Images

After the draw at Craven Cottage this weekend though many fans expressed concern that Konate would have faired better against the likes of Alexsandar Mitrovic.

Liverpool are starting this season with injuries piling up. The recent loss of Thiago Alcantara for several weeks has prompted fierce debate about the need for more transfers.

As always The Liverpool Transfer Room will provide more updates as soon as they become available

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leighton Clarkson
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The Independent

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

What the papers sayCallum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up. The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old, with the winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.An unexpected return to the Premier League with one of Manchester City’s rivals has been rumoured for Leroy Sane. The former City winger departed for Bayern Munich two years ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#The French International#Frenchman#Anfield Edition#Imago#Fulham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy