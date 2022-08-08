NCAA Football: Oklahoma Spring Game

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma WR Theo Wease 'Still Here, Standing Tall, Ready to Finish the Mission'
OU's offense will look to its senior wideout for both production and leadership.
KOCO
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning. Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Evan Smith signs to run track with Sooners
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another Ardmore Tiger is headed to Norman as Evan Smith signed with the Oklahoma Sooners to run track. Smith signed his letter of intent to join the Sooners track and field team next season. He will join his teammate Ricky Smith, who signed his letter of intent earlier this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carvana hoping to hire 100 people in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a new job, Carvana is hosting its own hiring event.
Tenants receive eviction notice at Oklahoma City apartment complex with no A/C
Dozens of renters at Manchester on May apartment complex in Oklahoma City said they still do not have air conditioning, after nearly two months without.
Oklahoma contractor facing additional embezzlement charge
An Oklahoma contractor is now facing an additional charge after being accused of defrauding Oklahomans.
publicradiotulsa.org
Former ODOC director: Don’t kill James Coddington
A former head of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the state should not kill a death row inmate scheduled for execution in less than a month. Justin Jones was director of ODOC from 2005 to 2013. He said in an interview with Public Radio Tulsa that James Coddington, convicted of murdering 73-year-old Albert Hale in Choctaw in 1997, should not get a lethal injection Aug. 25.
RELATED PEOPLE
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation collects DNA in missing persons investigation
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has collected DNA in a multi-county missing persons investigation.
WATCH: Suspect sets fire to car outside Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Authorities are working to identify a person caught on camera setting a person’s car on fire in Oklahoma City. Surveillance video from around 3:10 p.m. Monday shows a person walking up to a car parked in a driveway in a neighborhood near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The person then poured fluid into the vehicle’s open window and then lit the car on fire.
KFOR
Armed man shot and injured after police make contact at an Oklahoma residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 10:21 a.m. Tuesday morning, an Oklahoma woman noticed there was a man on her security camera standing on her porch. The man was a “former acquaintance” who was possibly armed. The incident occurred in the area of NW 127th and William Penn...
Metro woman says bad gasoline left her with $1,000 repair bill
A metro woman was left to pay a near $1,000 bill to fix her car and she claims the whole situation was caused by bad gas at a metro convenience store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma woman plans to sue OG&E after allegedly shocked by electrified fence
An Oklahoma City woman is saying she was electrified by her fence, and OG&E wasn't helping her fix the problem. Now, she plans sue them.
Metro woman claims she was kicked out of Oklahoma City shelter
A metro woman is searching for a place to go after she claimed she and her four kids were kicked out of a shelter.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in double shooting that killed one
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Police are looking for leads in a double shooting. Officers responded to the shooting near SW 22nd and Blackwelder around 7 p.m. on August 1. Both victims were brought to an area hospital but only one survived. Investigators believe the two victims became...
Two Oklahoma teens shot at during road rage incident, one shot in the neck
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help tracking down who shot at two teenage girls driving home and struck one of them in the neck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
KOCO
Possible street racer dies after crash off I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after authorities said a possible street racer drove off an Interstate 40 off-ramp overnight in Oklahoma City. Police said that officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on what they called a street racer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver reportedly then drove off the roadway near the bridge at I-40 and Shields Boulevard.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police taking another look at 1975 murder, rape of elderly woman
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are renewing calls in a cold case that dates back to 1975. Police said 77-year-old Helen Gordon was at a family's northeast Oklahoma City home on Christmas night of that year. She left late in the evening and never made it home.
iheart.com
Oklahoma City Murder-Suicide Victims Identified
Authorities are identifying the victims of a triple murder and suicide in Oklahoma City. The bodies of 29-year-old Francoise Littlejohn and three of his children, six-year-old Kyren Littlejohn, four-year-old Aliyah Littlejohn and three-year-old Trinity Littlejohn, were found early Saturday morning inside a vehicle near Northwest 112th Street and Treemont. Police believe Francoise Littlejohn killed his children before turning the gun on himself.
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
238
Followers
823
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0