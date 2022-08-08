Kevin De Bruyne Speaks On Erling Haaland Partnership Following West Ham Victory

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has praised new City striker Erling Haaland and has commented on how he views any potential partnership on the pitch between the two.

De Bruyne was in fine form once again for The Cityzens in their opening Premier League fixture against West Ham, providing the assist for Haaland's second goal with a fantastic through ball into the Norwegian's path.

The Belgian has arguably been City's most important player for a number of seasons now and was crucial in the Sky Blues' title success last season. The playmaker was Man City's top scorer last season in the league, scoring 15 goals, as well as providing a further eight assists as he went on to be crowned the Premier League Player of the Year.

De Bruyne praised his new City teammate following his goalscoring debut for the club but was also keen to emphasise how he's ready to provide for any striker in the team, not just Haaland. "I'm not worried about that [Haaland relationship], " the Belgium international told Mancity.com .

"Whoever is going to play up front, If it's Erling or Julian [Alvarez], I'm going to try and find them."

"Obviously sometimes, it's not 100% yet, but we've only played a couple of games. He will make the runs, and if I find him he will score the goals."

"He's there to score goals and help the team, he did that today. I'm not putting too much pressure on him. I know there's a lot of hype around him and obviously to start this way is good for him."

While De Bruyne was quick to downplay a partnership as such between the two, it would be no surprise if we see the midfielder linking up with Haaland in a similar manner on many occasions this season. While his comments infer to him just 'doing his job' with the assist, Haaland's incredible movement makes it much easier for the Belgian to do that job.

With De Bruyne's incredible passing range and the Norwegian's ability to get in behind opposition defences it's safe to assume we'll see that second goal replicated several times this season.

