Norman, OK

Sooners assistant Cale Gundy resigns over 'shameful' word

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
Oklahoma wide receivers coach Cale Gundy resigned Sunday night after reading aloud a "shameful and hurtful" word off the screen of a player's iPad.

Gundy, 50, has been an assistant coach at his alma mater since 1999, making him the longest-tenured football coach in the Big 12, according to ESPN.

