Sooners assistant Cale Gundy resigns over 'shameful' word

The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Cale Gundy: What we know after Oklahoma assistant coach resigned
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
Oklahoma State Cowboys best college football team in state for 2022, per CBS Sports
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Bedlam Rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is one of the best in all of college football. Despite the all-time series being lopsided in favor of the Sooners, the Cowboys currently hold the bragging rights after a thrilling 37-33 victory in the regular season finale last November.
Bob Stoops talks Cale Gundy resignation from Oklahoma: ‘Unfortunate and terrible situation’
Legendary former Oklahoma Sooners football coach Bob Stoops has seen it all in his more than 20 years of being involved with Oklahoma football, but the recent controversy in Norman has been difficult for Stoops as it involved a coach who had been with the program since 1999. On Sunday,...
2017 Sooners among 247Sports 'most hated teams of all-time'
The 2017 season was as close as the Oklahoma Sooners have come to reaching a College Football Playoff Championship game. It was as good a team as the Sooners have had since the 2008 team reached the BCS Championship game. Loaded with talents like Baker Mayfield, Rodney Anderson, Marquise Brown,...
Oklahoma named QBU by ESPN for third straight year
For the last three years there has been but one “Quarterback University” also known as QBU. That has been the University of Oklahoma. Since 1998, OU has had four QBs win the Heisman: Jason White, Sam Bradford, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. Jalen Hurts was a finalist in 2019 and Caleb Williams… we’ll get to that.
