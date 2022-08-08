ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother's emotional plea for help locating missing Truckee 16-year-old

By CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

Mother's emotional plea for help locating missing Truckee 16-year-old 01:29

TRUCKEE -- Authorities were on alert Monday for any sign of Kiely Rodni, a 16-year-old who was last seen attending a party over the weekend near the Prosser Family Campground located just north of Truckee.

According to the Placer County sheriff's office, she was at a party of more than 100 juveniles and young adults before disappearing. She was driving a silver 2013 Honda CRVN with a California license plate No. 8YUR127, which is also missing and her cell phone is not working.

On Sunday, her mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, took to social media to issue an emotional plea for help locating her daughter.

"We're so scared and we miss her so much, and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said in the video message. "And Kiely if you see please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you."

Authorities said Kiely is 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds and has blonde hair, hazel eyes and a nose ring. She was wearing a black tank top and green Dickies pants when she was last seen.

A tweet Monday afternoon confirmed that Placer County Sheriff's investigators are following up on leads. The department's Falcon 30 helicopter is also assisting the Nevada County Sheriff's Office with the search.

If anyone has any information where Kiely may be, please call the Placer County sheriff tip line at (530) 581-6320, Option 7.

Comments / 0

KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
