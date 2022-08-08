NCAA Football: Oklahoma Spring Game

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma football: Wide-receiver balance a key Sooner weapon for 2022
If you thought the Oklahoma football passing game was a major element in the Sooner’s high-powered offense of recent seasons, wait till the 2022 season gets underway. The Sooners have been blessed with outstanding quarterback play over the past seven seasons along with a full arsenal of speedy, sure-handed receivers — running backs, H-backs, tight ends and wide receivers all included — in an Air Raid offense designed to stretch the field and score quickly and often.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lincoln Riley reportedly squabbled with Oklahoma about facilities, resources
Former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley made big headlines when he left the Sooners for the USC job. There were some jabs, albeit worth taking seriously, that Riley was afraid of making the move into the SEC. As it turns out, Riley might not have been afraid of the challenge of...
Three Oklahoma Commits Feature in Preseason SI99
SI All-American's preseason SI99 debuted for the 2023 class on Tuesday, and there was plenty of Oklahoma flavor.
New Chickasha coach fields a team brimming with vast potential
By Nate Aker Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Chickasha Fightin’ Chicks. HEAD COACH Eric Gibson, first season 2021 AT A ...
High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about college
DEL CITY, Okla. — High school athletes in Oklahoma are facing tough decisions about where to go to college. For one Del City football player, it meant getting dozens of calls and letters from recruiters across the country. KOCO 5 spoke with Jaedon Foreman about what that process has been like.
pdjnews.com
After film session incident, Cale Gundy ‘accepts
Longtime University of Oklahoma assistant football coach Cale Gundy has resigned owing to a film-session incident when he read aloud from a player’s tablet and uttered a racial slur. Gundy announced the decision with a lengthy statement on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “Last week, during a film session,...
247Sports
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
Petition To Rehire Coach Cale Gundy Surpasses 8,000 Signatures
A petition for the University of Oklahoma to rehire coach Cale Gundy hit 8,700 signatures Wednesday morning. Gundy stepped down after repeatedly using a racially-charged word during a team film sessions.
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Evan Smith signs to run track with Sooners
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another Ardmore Tiger is headed to Norman as Evan Smith signed with the Oklahoma Sooners to run track. Smith signed his letter of intent to join the Sooners track and field team next season. He will join his teammate Ricky Smith, who signed his letter of intent earlier this summer.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
kosu.org
Headlines: Norman turnpike expansion, Critical Race Theory & Remembering Clu Galager
A turnpike expansion in Norman clears another hurdle. (NewsOK) Attorney General rejects call of new hearing for Richard Glossip. (NewsOK) Contract termination proceedings for Epic officially come to an end. (Tulsa World) Western Heights Board slams audit. (NewsOK) ACLU Oklahoma files lawsuit over the state’s so-called Critical Race Theory ban....
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
News On 6
Missouri Couple Missing, Truck Found In Edmond Covered In Blood & Bleach
Relatives of a missing Missouri couple fear the worst after the couple's vehicle was found in Edmond with traces of blood and bullet holes. The woman's sister said her brother-in-law was involved with some dangerous people. Audrey Slack Walker, 22, is married to Stephen Walker, 50. Audrey's sister told News...
Ponca City News
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Moore Public Schools requiring teachers to report student preferred names to administration
Last year, Moore Public School students could ask to be called another name different from the one on their teacher's roster, but starting this school year, those students will have to go through an internal process for approval.
Norman barbecue restaurant co-owners continue to serve in honor of late son/nephew’s memory
A small barbecue joint in Norman near Lake Thunderbird has a story that goes beyond just smoking meat. After losing their beloved family member about 4 months ago, the co-owners of Bibbs Smokehouse and Catering Co. said it’s been hard, but they're are pushing on in his memory.
