Tourism officials say Indianapolis’ $5 billion convention and tourism sector, decimated by the pandemic, is on path to be fully recovered by the end of the year, a full year earlier than previous forecasts. Visit Indy Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chris Gahl says so far this year, Indianapolis has the highest downtown hotel occupancy in the nation for convention business, with revenues generated by those hotels now higher than before the pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO