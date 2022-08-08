ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month

Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month. Oakland - According to Rent.com, the average cost for a one bedroom apartment in Oakland has skyrocketed to a whopping $3,022 per month, a 22% increase from last year. Additionally, the average price for studio apartments in Oakland are going...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

How are Oakland’s Latino businesses doing?

The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce will gather for its 43rd annual convention in Oakland Thursday. It is considered one of the state’s largest gatherings for Latino business owners to network and participate in workshops. California Attorney General Rob Bonta will also be in attendance. Joe Partida, president of...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway

The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Missing person safely located, Oakland PD confirms

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who went missing on Monday morning has been safely located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Linda ZeaZeas is no longer a Missing Person,” read the tweet. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, was considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas […]
OAKLAND, CA

