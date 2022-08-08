Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
indybay.org
Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month
Average Oakland one bedroom apartments skyrocket to $3,022 per month. Oakland - According to Rent.com, the average cost for a one bedroom apartment in Oakland has skyrocketed to a whopping $3,022 per month, a 22% increase from last year. Additionally, the average price for studio apartments in Oakland are going...
oaklandside.org
How are Oakland’s Latino businesses doing?
The California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce will gather for its 43rd annual convention in Oakland Thursday. It is considered one of the state’s largest gatherings for Latino business owners to network and participate in workshops. California Attorney General Rob Bonta will also be in attendance. Joe Partida, president of...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: Fed up with repeated break-ins and crime, Bay Area laundromat owners move out of CA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Fed up, and moving out. After dealing with repeated break-ins, theft, vandalism, and more, one family of longtime Bay Area business owners have had enough. They've decided to move their entire family picked up, and moved to Alabama. What plays out at Derek Drake's Lake Merritt...
Frustrated buyers in the Bay Area housing market buying 'second homes' first
Is this the secret to getting into the Bay Area housing market?
oaklandside.org
When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway
The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
SFist
Rogue Bike Brigade Took Over Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes, Possibly Then Committed Burglaries In Oakland
A group of what appeared to be teenagers on bicycles, numbering around 200, took over the lower deck of the Bay Bridge on Saturday afternoon and biked their way into Oakland. A short while later, some East Oakland businesses reported that they were burglarized by a gang of about 200 bicyclists.
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: Pomella Summerfest, Laurel Street Fair, and a mayoral candidates forum
Sure, the days are getting shorter, which means that the end of summer is upon us—but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy what’s left of it. This week’s roundup includes an in-person mayoral candidates forum, the return of the Laurel Street Fair, a Thursday outdoor pop-up with live music, and two art exhibitions.
1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights
SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area real estate sees market shift
The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
Adams Smoked Meats is a pop-up, with 70 years experience, in San Francisco's North Beach
The owner of this barbecue spot has been smoking meat since he was seven years old.
KTVU FOX 2
Frustrated Oakland business owner says thieves broke into auto alarm and stereo shop through the roof
A business owner in Oakland's Fruitvale District is speaking out about a series of burglaries that have taken place in a matter of weeks. Jose Torres, owner of The Sound Factor, shared new surveillance video which shows 3 thieves breaking into his car alarm and stereo installation business through the roof.
NBC Bay Area
Cruise Line Launches 8-Day Riverboat Trip Through San Francisco Bay With Stops in Napa, Stockton
Take a luxurious cruise along... the San Francisco Bay, Napa River, San Joaquin River and California Delta?. While the Napa Valley and Stockton might not be typical destinations for those looking to travel by sea, one company’s newest riverboat cruise will offer an unusual look at the San Francisco Bay and surrounding bodies of waters.
KTVU FOX 2
Water tests show what's causing the Oakland Estuary to be muddy brown and slimy green
OAKLAND, Calif. - People and pets are urged to stay out of the Oakland Estuary and away from Alameda’s shoreline after potentially harmful algae blooms were discovered, following several water tests. For weeks, the water has looked muddy and murky, prompting those who live on or near the water...
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves access Oakland stereo equipment business through roof, steal 3 cars
Surveillance video shows three thieves breaking into a car stereo shop through the roof in Oakland last month. They made off with thousands of dollars worth of equipment and also three cars.
10-acre East Bay estate originally listed for $19.8M goes up for auction
It was first listed for sale in July 2020 for nearly $20 million.
SFist
Early Saturday Shootings Near Downtown Oakland Leave One Dead, Three Wounded, Nightlife Operators Shaken
A pair of shootings came after a night of First Friday partying in Oakland's Uptown District, and one of the shootings, a drive-by on Broadway in the early morning hours of Saturday, left one person dead. The first shooting happened closer to the city's downtown just after midnight, at 12:15...
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Missing person safely located, Oakland PD confirms
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A woman who went missing on Monday morning has been safely located, according to a tweet from the Oakland Police Department. “Thanks to our community and media partners, Linda ZeaZeas is no longer a Missing Person,” read the tweet. Linda ZeaZeas, 70, was considered at risk because she has Alzheimer’s. ZeaZeas […]
Bay Area police shut down major catalytic converter operation
The Fremont Police Department said Monday that it shut down a recycling company buying stolen catalytic converters, putting an end to a "major pathway for criminal activity."
