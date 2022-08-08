From immersive installations by powerful female artists to larger-than-life sculptural works, these are six must-see art exhibits to catch in Dallas this fall. Starting on September 25, Dallas Contemporary is introducing two new exhibits. The first is Backward Forward by Shepard Fairey, the popular American muralist and major figure within the contemporary street art movement. Fairey is perhaps best known for designing the “Hope” poster for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and will return to Dallas this fall with new and recent works that comment on critical issues in the U.S. and the world.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO